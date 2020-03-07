Union Springs girls basketball falls to Unatego in Section IV title game

CORTLAND — Losing a sectional championship is tough but some day the Union Springs girls basketball team will be able to look back and remember a season that saw them reach heights they haven’t seen in years.

The season ended with a 42-26 loss to Unatego in the Section IV, Class C championship at SUNY Cortland on Saturday as the Wolves couldn’t get their inside offense going, scoring more 3-pointers (six) than 2s (four).

Union Springs’ defense was solid in the first half, holding Unatego to 18 points, trailing 18-10 at the half. The offense would have to step up for the Wolves to have a chance to rally.

“I told them (at halftime), you hold a team to 18 points, that’s pretty darn good,” Union Springs coach Andy Kalet said, “but 10 isn’t good enough and we had to get going. I wanted to push the ball more. I thought if we could get out and transition a little bit, we’d at least get a few easier opportunities and maybe our defense would lead to some offensive flow. I think it started to but we couldn’t get a good rhythm going.”

Union Springs outscored Unatego 10-9 in the third period as Payton Gilbert scored twice and Renee Park hit a 3-pointer that got the Wolves within seven, at 27-20. It was the first time Union Springs trailed by single digits since the start of the quarter.