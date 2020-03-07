Union Springs girls basketball falls to Unatego in Section IV title game

CORTLAND — Losing a sectional championship is tough but some day the Union Springs girls basketball team will be able to look back and remember a season that saw them reach heights they haven’t seen in years.
The season ended with a 42-26 loss to Unatego in the Section IV, Class C championship at SUNY Cortland on Saturday as the Wolves couldn’t get their inside offense going, scoring more 3-pointers (six) than 2s (four).
Union Springs’ defense was solid in the first half, holding Unatego to 18 points, trailing 18-10 at the half. The offense would have to step up for the Wolves to have a chance to rally.
“I told them (at halftime), you hold a team to 18 points, that’s pretty darn good,” Union Springs coach Andy Kalet said, “but 10 isn’t good enough and we had to get going. I wanted to push the ball more. I thought if we could get out and transition a little bit, we’d at least get a few easier opportunities and maybe our defense would lead to some offensive flow. I think it started to but we couldn’t get a good rhythm going.”
Union Springs outscored Unatego 10-9 in the third period as Payton Gilbert scored twice and Renee Park hit a 3-pointer that got the Wolves within seven, at 27-20. It was the first time Union Springs trailed by single digits since the start of the quarter.
“We made that big 3, to cut it to seven, and we weren’t all thinking and then all of a sudden they get an open lay-up,” Kalet said. “I was feeling pretty good when we were starting to cut it down slowly but you got to get some stops.”
The Spartans defense then clamped down in the final period, only allowing the Wolves to score a pair of 3-pointers, one by Park, the other by Aurora Lucas. Union Springs had to start fouling and Unatego made seven of 11 free throws to put the game away.
You have free articles remaining.
“It was kind of like that all game, I don’t think we really got anything going offensively,” Kalet said. “Credit to their defense, they played really good defense, flustered us a little bit.”
In the second quarter, the Wolves could manage just one field goal, a long three by Park that got Union Springs within a point at 11-10 with 4:21 left. The Wolves turned it over on back-to-back possessions in the final two minutes as the Spartans’ Morgan Perry scored consecutive baskets to put Unatego up 15-10 with 1:39 left.
Unatego got a big score with less than 12 seconds left before halftime as Jenna Faulkner scored on a put-back and was fouled. She converted the three-point play to give the Spartans a 18-10 lead at the half.
In the first quarter, both teams could only manage a pair of field goals, Park hit a 3-pointer that got the Wolves within one at 6-5. Unatego’s Meghan Perry scored with four seconds left as the Spartans led 8-5 after the first period.
Park, one of only two senior starters, led the Wolves with 12 points; all coming on 3-pointers.
“She’s been great for the program, she’s the first and only girl to score a 1,000 points at Union Springs,” Kalet said. “She’s obviously a very good basketball player and a great person. You never want to see players like that go. She’s got a bright future at the next level.”
Kalet praised the way the Union Springs community came out to support his team and thanked his players for a great season.
This could be the first of many great seasons as with three freshmen starters, Union Springs finished with a 19-4 record and knocked off No. 1 seed Newfield to reach the Section IV, Class C title game.
“We got two juniors, too, and the freshmen of course. Yeah, I’m optimistic,” Kalet said. “I like where things are headed and what we have coming back. You never want to lose one senior, much less four but yeah, I think we’ll be fine, we’re going to rebound from this, we’re going to work harder in the offseason and try to keep building on what we started.”
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.