Union Springs grinds out win over Delhi in section quarterfinals

UNION SPRINGS — With the bodies hitting the hardwood, the Union Springs girls basketball team may be a little banged up, but they’re feeling pretty good after a hard-fought 39-30 victory over Delhi in a Section IV Class C semifinal on its home court Saturday afternoon.
The Wolves will play the winner of Saturday night’s Newfield-Odessa-Montour game in the semifinals on Wednesday at SUNY Cortland.
Delhi played a physical game with numerous held balls and fouls, but Union Springs was able to take the Bulldogs’ best shot early as they fell behind 6-0 halfway through the opening quarter.
“I think it was a little bit of nerves, that’s all, other than that obviously we had to buckle down but I thought we did a nice job,” Union Springs coach Andy Kalet said. “It wasn’t the defensive end, it was offensively, we were just rushing things. We just had to settle down and then we were OK.”
Danielle Waldron was the spark plug as she scored two straight baskets to get Union Springs back in it. With less than 10 seconds left in the quarter, Waldron scored, was fouled and made the free-throw to complete the three-point play to put the Wolves up 10-8, a lead they never relinquished.
“I thought Dani really did a nice job in the first half especially,” Kalet said.
Union Springs’ defense stepped up in the second quarter, only allowing Delhi to score two field goals and six points overall.
“We didn’t come out and pressure them but we thought we needed to sit down and play man the whole way through if we could,” Kalet said. “I thought it started on the defensive end, we made them take some tough shots, we rebounded and I told them we had to get on the glass. We just can’t jump with teams anymore. I thought we did a nice job boxing out and rebounding.”
The Wolves offensively started to get it going as Payton Gilbert scored seven of her team’s nine points in the period as Union Springs led 21-14 at the half.
“We’re confident we have stuff to work with, and we just settled down and executed,” Kalet said. “We just had to execute our stuff and take good quality shots and I thought we did that in the second quarter.”
Renee Park stepped up in the second half, scoring 10 of her team-high 15 points in the final 16 minutes. The highlight was her 3-pointer from way beyond the arc as the shot clock was about to expire at the end of the third quarter. The ball swished through the net as the horn sounded to give Union Springs a 33-21 advantage.
“Renee hit some big shots,” Kalet said. “She’s our senior leader and she stepped up.”
Delhi tried to pressure Union Springs in the fourth quarter but could only get as close as eight points, at 33-25 with 6:09 remaining. Though the Wolves led by multiple scores the rest of the way, the game felt much closer. Union Springs was without starting point guard Kailey Kalet late, who was on the bench saddled with four fouls.
“We had to take Kailey out for a little bit there and things weren’t running smoothly,” Andy Kalet said, “because she’s obviously our general on the floor and she does a really nice job with that. So I think that was part of the feeling we didn’t feel as strong with the ball and getting into our stuff (on offense). Clearly that’s what she does, she manages our game for us.”
But Union Springs’ defense again forced Delhi into missing some easy shots under the basket and with under 30 seconds left, both teams emptied their benches signaling it was over. Gilbert finished with nine points and Waldron scored seven. Kalet also singled out senior Hunter Pettit for rebounding.
“We kept it to nine but it did feel like anything could happen there,” Kalet said. “You know, weather the storm.”
The storm was weathered, and now the Wolves find themselves one win away from the section championship game.