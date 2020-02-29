Union Springs grinds out win over Delhi in section quarterfinals

“We didn’t come out and pressure them but we thought we needed to sit down and play man the whole way through if we could,” Kalet said. “I thought it started on the defensive end, we made them take some tough shots, we rebounded and I told them we had to get on the glass. We just can’t jump with teams anymore. I thought we did a nice job boxing out and rebounding.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wolves offensively started to get it going as Payton Gilbert scored seven of her team’s nine points in the period as Union Springs led 21-14 at the half.

“We’re confident we have stuff to work with, and we just settled down and executed,” Kalet said. “We just had to execute our stuff and take good quality shots and I thought we did that in the second quarter.”

Renee Park stepped up in the second half, scoring 10 of her team-high 15 points in the final 16 minutes. The highlight was her 3-pointer from way beyond the arc as the shot clock was about to expire at the end of the third quarter. The ball swished through the net as the horn sounded to give Union Springs a 33-21 advantage.

“Renee hit some big shots,” Kalet said. “She’s our senior leader and she stepped up.”