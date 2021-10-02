Union Springs/Port Byron boys soccer spoils Southern Cayuga homecoming

POPULAR RIDGE — It's been a bleak few weeks for the Union Springs/Port Byron boys soccer team.

Shut out by their nearby rival last weekend, the Wolves showed up at Southern Cayuga on Saturday as severe underdogs.

They departed as winners.

US/PB took down the Chiefs 1-0 at Southern Cayuga High School, ending a eight-game winless streak that dates back to the beginning of September.

The Wolves' last victory came in the opening round of the Jim Cufari Kickoff Tournament on Sept. 10, the cap on a 3-0 start to the season.

Since though, wins have been hard to come by. In the last 10 days, US/PB suffered one-sided losses to tough programs like Lansing, Dryden and Southern Cayuga.

The victory is also of major significance to the Wolves' seniors, who have never beaten Southern Cayuga dating back to their modified seasons.

"We've been down for the last few years, before I switched back over from coaching the girls program. To see us have this kind of success today is very gratifying," Wolves coach Jim Hodges said. "It's a credit to the kids we have in this program. I'm very, very proud."