Union Springs/Port Byron boys soccer spoils Southern Cayuga homecoming

POPULAR RIDGE — It's been a bleak few weeks for the Union Springs/Port Byron boys soccer team.
Shut out by their nearby rival last weekend, the Wolves showed up at Southern Cayuga on Saturday as severe underdogs.
They departed as winners.
US/PB took down the Chiefs 1-0 at Southern Cayuga High School, ending a eight-game winless streak that dates back to the beginning of September.
The Wolves' last victory came in the opening round of the Jim Cufari Kickoff Tournament on Sept. 10, the cap on a 3-0 start to the season.
Since though, wins have been hard to come by. In the last 10 days, US/PB suffered one-sided losses to tough programs like Lansing, Dryden and Southern Cayuga.
The victory is also of major significance to the Wolves' seniors, who have never beaten Southern Cayuga dating back to their modified seasons.
"We've been down for the last few years, before I switched back over from coaching the girls program. To see us have this kind of success today is very gratifying," Wolves coach Jim Hodges said. "It's a credit to the kids we have in this program. I'm very, very proud."
Meeting their rival, less than a week after the Chiefs shut out the Wolves on the latter's home field, was the apparent medicine needed to catapult US/PB to a road victory.
Atypical of Southern Cayuga-US/PB meetings, most of the first half featured little physical play and intensity. But the Wolves survived the Chiefs' inevitable surge in the final minutes of the first half to earn a scoreless tie at halftime.
The key for the Wolves, according to Hodges, was to separate the 80 minutes into miniature 10-minute games.
It wasn't until the last of those mini-games that either team struck for a goal.
Directly after a foul by Southern Cayuga, US/PB took an indirect kick from near midfield. The ball found its way to Ebon Brown, who centered a perfect pass to fellow sophomore Tyler Lutkins. Lutkins re-directed the ball past Chiefs goalie Brandon Vanacore for the go-ahead goal.
"I was hoping a goal was coming, but with this game sometimes you never know. You're hoping that if you give yourself enough opportunities, that one will result in a goal," Hodges said.
The final minutes weren't without nervous moments. Southern Cayuga was awarded a direct kick from about 40 yards with 50 seconds remaining. However, that attempt skipped wide of Wolves goalie Collin Park, all but solidifying the outcome.
On such a play the back line is key, as the Wolves' defenders wanted to prevent the Chiefs' forwards from attacking the ball deep in the box.
"We want our kids to be shoulder to shoulder and stay with their marks," Hodges said. "You know once that ball is played, the Southern Cayuga kids are gonna go hard after it and do their best to get a deflection or gather it and look to score. We stayed organized to prevent a goal."
Saturday's win was not only a major boost for a program looking for a spark, but could also be the difference between moving on to sectionals later this month.
"I have a lot of hope after today," Hodges said, "but we'll see what Monday brings."
