Union Springs softball loses first game, against Tioga in IAC semifinal

AURORA — Young teams will take inevitable lumps.
On Thursday in the IAC semifinals, Union Springs took their first in an otherwise mighty season.
The Wolves lost their first game of the season, falling to Tioga 17-0 at Wells College. The game was a meeting between the top small school teams in the IAC, with the winner advancing to the IAC championship against a large school program.
Tioga exploded for nine runs in the top of the first inning, putting Union Springs in a deep hole. It was a test, Wolves coach Jim Bona said, that his team hadn't faced thus far this season.
"We've got a lot to figure out between today and Monday (when Section IV playoffs start)," Bona said. "Whatever sectional team we face is going to be of that caliber. There's only eight teams in sectionals this year, so they're all gonna be competitive."
The Wolves planned for Tioga's offensive attack, expecting a dose of small ball, and the Tigers held up their end of the bargain. Whenever a Tioga batter reached base, the next was sure to put down a bunt and move the runner over to scoring position.
"We prepared for it all week. I knew what they were going to do, but when they found a weakness they capitalized," Bona said. "If I was there coach, I wouldn't done the same thing until we made a play. It took awhile before we made a play."
While Union Springs fell behind by a large margin in the first, nine runs is far from an insurmountable deficit in softball, especially for a squad that's scored runs on the regular this season.
The Wolves did have their opportunity to put some pressure on Tioga in the bottom of the third inning. Union Springs loaded the bases and had multiple outs to work with, but was unable to take advantage.
"Offensively our bats all year have been stellar," Bona said. "We knew we were capable of putting some runs on the board. I just think that first inning deflated us. We wanted to chip away, but when you leave the bases loaded a couple of times it deflates you even more."
One bad day doesn't take away what's been a thrilling season for the Wolves so far. Unbeaten through nine games, Union Springs has been a bit of a surprise this year considering a youthful roster that leans on seven sophomores and two freshmen. Bona is working with only two upperclassmen, including a single senior.
"We were 19th in the state coming into this game," Bona said. "The team has a lot of potential, so if they can achieve what they did this year, look out next year and the year after. We feel really good about this group and what we can do going forward. This season has given us a lot of confidence and hopefully a lot of motivation to work hard in the offseason and get better."
Union Springs (9-1) will learn its first sectional opponent this weekend, and will likely open the first round on Monday with a potential home game.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.