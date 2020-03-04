Union Springs stuns top-seeded Newfield in section semifinals

CORTLAND — Union Springs wasn't expected to be a contender in Section IV this year. Not with three freshmen starters.
The Wolves weren't expected to earn multiple home games in sectionals, not after barely squeaking into the tournament last year.
And Union Springs certainly wasn't supposed to upset the tournament's top seed, especially when that top seed beat the Wolves less than two weeks ago by double digits.
So much for expectations. The fourth-seeded Wolves knocked off No. 1 Newfield in the Section IV Class C semifinals 52-46 Wednesday at SUNY Cortland.
Tracing back to the last meeting Feb. 20 in the IAC Small School Championship at Tompkins Cortland Community College, Union Springs struggled to score and execution wasn't at the level it needed to be. Newfield, which carried an undefeated record late into the regular season, had been there before and Union Springs hadn't.
This time around, it was the Wolves that played like the veteran team, despite its youth.
"We were very confident that we could beat them. Absolutely not taking anything away from (Newfield) — that team is excellent — but I knew at TC3 youth, nerves, things like that were affecting us," Union Springs coach Andy Kalet said. "I knew that if we came in and focused defensively, that would help get us in the flow offensively. We had to execute our game plan."
Taking down No. 1 seeds is never easy. The Wolves led 8-1 early on, only to have that lead taken away by the end of the first quarter. But Union Springs never trailed by more than a couple scores, and at halftime it was only a one-point game.
By the end of the third, Union Springs was ahead by five. That lead increased to as many as nine with 3:30 to go, but Newfield didn't go down without one last say. A 3 by Katie Moravec with 17 seconds left brought the Trojans within four.
Thanks to Kailey Kalet's two made free throws after that, Newfield didn't inch any closer. Now the Wolves will play in the section final.
"We were in charge," coach Kalet said. "We had to be strong with the ball and not make silly passes. Eat it, get fouled, go to the line. I thought we did a nice job with that. Freshmen make silly mistakes, and you can't fault them, but they had the intestinal fortitude to make the plays."
Union Springs scored 30 points in the second half. Twenty-eight of them were from freshmen. The Wolves heavily leaned on Danielle Waldron, who finished with a team-high 17 points, and point guard Kailey Kalet, who scored 10 in the second half alone. Another freshman, Payton Gilbert, ended the game with 14 points, doing most of her damage in the second half.
Most of those points came from around the rim. Union Springs knocked down only two 3s the entire game, one from Waldron and the other from senior Renee Park. Instead, primary ballhandlers Kalet and Park fed teammates down low, and that strategy was effective.
"I really think we have some versatility inside and out," coach Kalet said. "I didn't want to get into a 3-point war with them. They're really good shooters. I wanted to make sure we were pounding inside but still looking to stretch out a little bit."
Now the team that isn't supposed to be there will continue its surprising run in the Section IV Class C finals against Unatego, back at SUNY Cortland on Saturday.
Union Springs doesn't intend on settling for a section finals appearance. The Wolves are intent on winning it all. But win or lose, simply being there is a major step for a program that's had unprecedented success this season.
"No, people didn't expect us to be here, but when you work as hard as they do and you dig in and make sacrifices..." coach Kalet said. "We've got seniors that gave up roles to freshmen. That's not easy to do. They just keep working and believing and trusting. For our program, this is amazing.
"I don't know if I expected to be here, but I damn well know they earned it."
