Union Springs stuns top-seeded Newfield in section semifinals

Taking down No. 1 seeds is never easy. The Wolves led 8-1 early on, only to have that lead taken away by the end of the first quarter. But Union Springs never trailed by more than a couple scores, and at halftime it was only a one-point game.

By the end of the third, Union Springs was ahead by five. That lead increased to as many as nine with 3:30 to go, but Newfield didn't go down without one last say. A 3 by Katie Moravec with 17 seconds left brought the Trojans within four.

Thanks to Kailey Kalet's two made free throws after that, Newfield didn't inch any closer. Now the Wolves will play in the section final.

"We were in charge," coach Kalet said. "We had to be strong with the ball and not make silly passes. Eat it, get fouled, go to the line. I thought we did a nice job with that. Freshmen make silly mistakes, and you can't fault them, but they had the intestinal fortitude to make the plays."

Union Springs scored 30 points in the second half. Twenty-eight of them were from freshmen. The Wolves heavily leaned on Danielle Waldron, who finished with a team-high 17 points, and point guard Kailey Kalet, who scored 10 in the second half alone. Another freshman, Payton Gilbert, ended the game with 14 points, doing most of her damage in the second half.