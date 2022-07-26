Union Springs to host Major League Fishing event for six days in August

The village of Union Springs will host a six-day Major League Fishing event Aug. 6-11, the sixth of the 2022 MLF Bass Pro Tour regular-season – the Fox Rent A Car Stage Six on Cayuga Lake presented by Googan Baits.

According to a press release Tuesday, the event will showcase 80 professional anglers, including bass-fishing superstars Kevin VanDam, Ott DeFoe, Jacob Wheeler, Jordan Lee, and reigning REDCREST Champion Bobby Lane. They’ll compete for a purse of more than $805,000, including a top payout of $100,000 and valuable points for qualifying for REDCREST IV, the Bass Pro Tour championship.

“The Village of Union Springs is once again excited and privileged to have the top professional bass fishermen in the world here from August 6-11,” said Union Springs Mayor Bud Shattuck in the release. “Major League Fishing has an exciting format that will be a unique experience for the young people and adults alike to watch.”

This tournament will feature the MLF catch, weigh, immediate-release format in which anglers catch as much weight as they can each day. The tournament will be filmed for broadcast in November on the Discovery Channel.

Anglers will launch each day at 7:30 a.m. from Frontenac Park, located at 15 Creamery Road in Union Springs. Each day’s General Tire Takeout will be held at the park, beginning at 4 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend all launch and takeout events and also encouraged to follow the event online throughout the day on the MLF NOW! live stream and SCORETRACKER coverage at MajorLeagueFishing.com.

As part of the event, on Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7, from noon to 5 p.m., fans are invited out to the Major League Fishing Festival at the Frontenac Park. Hosted by the village of Union Springs, the event will allow fans to get autographs from their favorite pro anglers that compete on the Bass Pro Tour. Children are welcome to visit the Kids Zone to meet Skye & Marshall from PAW Patrol, fish for live fish in the Kids Fishing Pond, show off their artistic skills at the coloring stations, and more. There will be vendor booths from MLF sponsors, food, prizes and giveaways.

On Monday, Aug. 8 from 8 to 10 a.m., the MLF Fisheries Management Division (FMD) will be participating in a clean-up event at Frontenac Park – the FMD Costa Clean Water Matters Program. MLF Pro Anglers and Volunteers will walk the park and shorelines to clean up trash and debris from the shores of Cayuga Lake.

On Championship Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. MLF will host a celebration event, inviting fans to come out and celebrate with the professional anglers from the Bass Pro Tour as they crown the champion. Before the celebration, an MLF watch party starts at 1:30 p.m., and the first 50 middle school or high school anglers in attendance will receive a free Abu Garcia rod and reel combo valued at $100. The final 10 Championship Round Bass Pro Tour anglers will be on hand at the trophy celebration to meet and greet fans, sign autographs, and take selfies.

The Fox Rent A Car Stage Six on Cayuga Lake Presented by Googan Baits will feature anglers competing with a 2-pound minimum weight requirement for a bass to be deemed scorable. Minimum weights are determined individually for each competition waters that the Bass Pro Tour visits, based on the productivity, bass population and anticipated average size of fish in each fishery.

The 40 anglers in Group A compete in their two-day qualifying round on Saturday and Monday – the 40 anglers in Group B on Sunday and Tuesday. After each two-day qualifying round is complete, the anglers that finish in second through 20th place from both groups advance to Wednesday’s Knockout Round, while the winner of each group advances directly to Thursday’s Championship Round. In the Knockout Round, weights are zeroed, and the remaining 38 anglers compete to finish in the top eight to advance to the Championship Round. In the final day Championship Round, weights are zeroed, and the highest one-day total wins the top prize of $100,000.