'Unlike any other': Skaneateles football rolls General Brown, claims Section III title

SYRACUSE — Skaneateles football coach Joe Sindoni has been involved with several championship-winning teams.

This year's Lakers, he says, are unlike any other.

Rebounding from an uncharacteristically sluggish end to the regular season, Skaneateles has reclaimed Section III's Class C crown. The Lakers defeated General Brown 35-14 on Saturday in the title game at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

It's the program's third section title in five years. The Lakers also won the Class C division (and eventually the state title) in 2017, then bumped to Class B in 2018 and won again despite larger competition.

With Skaneateles back at its typical football classification, the team again proved why it's Class C's best. The Lakers took a strange path to this point, though; following an ugly win at Bishop Ludden on Oct. 15, Skaneateles figured it had one more regular season tune-up before its sectional push.

That didn't happen. The regular season finale against Solvay was called off, leaving the Lakers a bad taste in their mouth entering sectionals. In postseason play, the team regrouped to pull off a pair of comeback wins against Canastota and Cazenovia to return to the title game, where the Lakers were able to pummel the Lions.

"This hasn't followed any pattern of any team I can remember," Sindoni said. "Playing Canastota twice, playing Cazenovia four times in seven months. Those teams had the familiarity with us and physical ability to do some things, and that's why those games were tight.

"General Brown didn't have the familiarity with us. I liked the way we played today, and I like how we played against Caz. We showed a lot of moxie, even if we didn't always execute."

Moxie, in the first half, meant capitalizing on limited possessions. General Brown's offensive attack was intent on keeping the Lakers' offense on the sideline.

After both teams failed to score on their opening drives, Skaneateles opened the scoring with 3:04 left in the first quarter on James Musso's 34-yard pass up the seam to Cooper Purdy.

An 8-minute drive by General Brown ensued, but eventually stalled at Skaneateles' 17. The Lakers' then marched down the field to take a 14-0 lead on Musso's 9-yard dump-off pass to Grayson Brunelle.

Any hope for General Brown likely ended on the team's first drive of the second half. The Lions put the ball on the ground, and the fumble was recovered by Skaneateles' Gerald Morrissey at the General Brown 40. A few plays later, Brunelle was in the end zone on a 9-yard run.

Musso tossed his third touchdown of the day later in the third quarter, a 35-yarder to Nate Shattuck that put Skaneateles in front 28-0.

While the Lions managed a pair of scores in the fourth quarter, the outcome was never in doubt for Skaneateles.

The lone moment of nerves actually came on what should've been a harmless run by Musso midway through the fourth. The senior quarterback ran out of bounds following a run-pass option, but slammed into a guard rail and injured his nose.

With his nose leaking blood, Musso did not immediately re-enter the game. The Lakers were forced to turn to Brunelle to handle quarterback duties for the remainder of the drive, which he finished off with a 5-yard touchdown run on a direct snap.

Musso said after the game that while he might've broken his nose, he'll be "fine by tomorrow." Musso also commended Brunelle, who finished with three touchdowns and was named the game's MVP, for his performance and for commanding the offense in his stead.

"One thing he doesn't get enough credit for is his pass blocking. He's unbelievable in pass protection," Musso said. "Obviously the offensive line is important too, but (Brunelle) is one of the keys to that. And then you see what he can do with the ball in his hands, he does everything."

"Everything" might be what it takes next Saturday, when Skaneateles takes on Chenango Forks in the NYSPHSAA quarterfinals, a team Sindoni calls "the best football program in the state."

That game will mark the third time during Sindoni's tenure at Skaneateles that his team will face Chenango Forks in the state tournament. Most recently was in 2018 when both teams competed in Class B — the Lakers won that game 27-26 on a last-second touchdown, despite trailing by 12 midway through the fourth quarter.

"They're good year-in and year-out," Sindoni said. "They do what they do on offense, and they do it really well. In my time at Skaneateles, we've had a seven-point loss and a one-point win in the two times we've played them.

"We're looking forward to it. If you're playing them in that game, honestly it means you did something good. You want to play against the best, and they are certainly that."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.