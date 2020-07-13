'Up in the air': Auburn YMCA slowly reopening, further guidance still needed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bit by bit the Auburn YMCA-WEIU is making its return, but there are still steps and patience required to return to complete normalcy.

Midway through July, the YMCA offers only a fraction of its normal activities. Members at either Auburn or Skaneateles can swim laps in the pool. The Skaneateles YMCA recently reopened the Duke Schneider ice rink. Summer day camps in Auburn, Skaneateles and Lake Owasco are all being offered.

Weight rooms, group exercise rooms, locker rooms and basketball courts remain off limits at the Auburn and Skaneateles facilities, and management staff has received no indication when those areas will be permitted to reopen.

Originally thought to be part of phase four of New York's reopening plan in late June, fitness centers had the rug pulled out from under them when Gov. Andrew Cuomo iterated that gyms (along with malls and movie theaters) could not return yet. And weeks later gyms, including YMCAs around the state, have been given no timeline or indication of what's needed to reopen. Malls, for example, were allowed to return last Friday once ventilation specifications had been met.