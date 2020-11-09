UPDATE: Several winter sports approved to return; basketball, hockey must wait

“At this time, authorization has not been provided for high risk sports to begin play. The high-risk sports start date continues to be examined and will be revised if needed but is contingent upon authorization from state officials,” the NYSPHSAA said in a statement.

While the NYSPHSAA's announcement Monday is a positive one, it may not drastically alter what is available to Cayuga County-area student-athetes this winter. Section III, which incorporates Cayuga County-area schools Auburn, Cato-Meridian, Jordan-Elbridge, Port Byron, Skaneateles and Weedsport, announced last week its decision to postpone the indoor track and field season due to lack of available facilities. Most of Section III's indoor track meets are held at Onondaga Community College's SRC Arena, which is currently off limits.

Section III also announced last week it was altering its winter sports calendar, bumping the start date to Dec. 14 and concluding Feb. 28.

Section IV, which includes Cayuga County schools Moravia, Southern Cayuga and Union Springs, decided against participating in fall sports, and there has been no formal announcement from section leaders whether any winter sports will be permitted.

For Cayuga County-area schools that opted in for fall sports, there have been several hiccups that have forced postponements or cancellations.