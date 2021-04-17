UPDATED: Tim Locastro could be placed on injured list with dislocated pinkie

Auburn native and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro may land on the injured list after dislocating his left pinkie in Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals.

The injury occurred when Locastro attempted to steal second base in the third inning. Locastro was caught stealing for the first time in the majors, ending a record streak of 29 consecutive stolen bases without being caught to start his career. After the play, he favored his left hand and his left pinkie finger appeared to be dislocated.

Replays showed that when Locastro slid, he jammed his left hand into Nationals third baseman Starlin Castro's knee.

Locastro left the game. The Diamondbacks later confirmed that he suffered a dislocated left pinkie finger. MLB.com's Steve Gilbert reported that Locastro dislocated the proximal interphalangeal joint and also received four stitches.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said after the game that Locastro will likely be placed on the injured list. If Locastro is added to the 10-day injured list, he must sit out a minimum of 10 days. The move will allow the Diamondbacks to add another player to the active roster.