UPDATED: Tim Locastro could be placed on injured list with dislocated pinkie

Auburn native and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro may land on the injured list after dislocating his left pinkie in Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals.
The injury occurred when Locastro attempted to steal second base in the third inning. Locastro was caught stealing for the first time in the majors, ending a record streak of 29 consecutive stolen bases without being caught to start his career. After the play, he favored his left hand and his left pinkie finger appeared to be dislocated.
Replays showed that when Locastro slid, he jammed his left hand into Nationals third baseman Starlin Castro's knee.
Locastro left the game. The Diamondbacks later confirmed that he suffered a dislocated left pinkie finger. MLB.com's Steve Gilbert reported that Locastro dislocated the proximal interphalangeal joint and also received four stitches.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said after the game that Locastro will likely be placed on the injured list. If Locastro is added to the 10-day injured list, he must sit out a minimum of 10 days. The move will allow the Diamondbacks to add another player to the active roster.
If Locastro is placed on the injured list, it will interrupt a good start for the Auburn native. He started 10 straight games for the Diamondbacks and extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the third inning before injuring his left pinkie finger.
He is batting .269 with a home run, 2 RBI, 7 runs and 3 stolen bases. He has hit safely in 10 of his 11 starts this season.
The highlight of his season is setting a major league record for consecutive stolen bases without being caught to start a career. With a stolen base against the Cincinnati Reds one week ago, he recorded his 28th straight steal without being caught. The record was held by Hall of Famer Tim Raines, who stole 27 bases in a row to start his career.
After breaking the record, Locastro's cleats were sent to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown. The Hall of Fame said the cleats will be on display soon.
Locastro added one more steal this week — his third of the season — to extend the record to 29 consecutive stolen bases without being caught to start his career. He is now 29-for-30 in stolen base attempts over parts of five major league seasons.
