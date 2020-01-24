Upstate New York college opens new e-sports lab

The school will host an e-sports tournament Saturday, which will award high school students a combined $100,000 in scholarships. The grand prize is $28,000 toward an education at Paul Smith's College. All entrees will get $4,000 in scholarships.

Bailey said the team is currently holding tryouts. He said about 65 students expressed interest in the team and close to 80 are in the club altogether. Not every video game the team plays is recognized by the Eastern College Athletic Conference, so members who play those games might be relegated to the club instead of the team.

"The club is also for those who might not be able to dedicate their time to an athletic team," Bailey said. "It still gives them the opportunity to play the games they enjoy."

Sophomore Daniel Klein said he joined the team because he like playing video games with other people instead of alone. The lab allows his team to compete on a higher level, he said.

"I think it means a lot to the team and the other members of the club just seeing this come to fruition," he said. "We were really hyped about it last semester. Having this equipment shows that we're there and we can compete well with it. There was a lot of latency issue on our old computers."