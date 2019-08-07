POPLAR RIDGE — The Chiefs' new father-daughter coaching duo has helped rejuvenate the softball program.
With coaches Harold and Grace Van Horn at the helm for the first time, the Southern Cayuga 13-16 year-old team won the District 5 championship last month over Cato-Meridian. It's the first time Southern Cayuga has fielded a team in that division since 2012.
Harold had a feeling his daughter's presence on the team would help spark the Chiefs.
"To be honest, I used my daughter's name. The kids knew her from the past. ... I said 'If you wanted help pitching or what-not' and threw Grace's name out there," Harold said. "The kids also know me from school, driving bus and everything else. I think that encouraged them to come out."
Grace was an all-state pitcher that led Union Springs to its first section finals in 2017. She went on to pitch in college at St. Bonaventure and Oklahoma Baptist.
Harold and Grace agree they balance each other out. While Harold can be easy-going and keep things light, Grace is fine with being the more demanding coach that pushes the players.
"I've been there and I've had tough coaches," Grace said. "It makes you better. You compare the hard coaches and the ones who let you get away with everything, and the hard coach's team is going to be better all day long. I want to be a coach that pushes the players to be the best they can be."
For Harold, being able to work with Grace in a coaching capacity came easy. This past spring was his first as the Southern Cayuga varsity coach, but he previously was an assistant when Grace played in Union Springs.
"Ever since Grace was little and playing T-ball, we've always gone to baseball games and softball games," Harold said. "We'd always talk about 'What would we do here?' or 'What would we do there?' So it was a really great fit."
Grace said in high school she never planned on coaching — she was too busy focused on her own playing career — but quickly came around after her father asked for her assistance.
"I fell in love with it," Grace said. "I love helping these girls and I want to keep doing it. I see them making improvements, and that makes me feel good about myself. I want them to be successful."
Both Van Horns agree that the experience their team had over the summer has made them even hungrier for the varsity season next spring.
"They want it more. They work together an they see they're getting better," Grace said. "They see the possibilities and they work for it."