WEEDSPORT – Danny Varin and Larry Wight were the only two drivers to pull double duty in the main events of Weedsport Speedway’s Labor Day Double Play on Monday, and they nearly combined to sweep both races.
Varin started second and led every single lap of the 25-lap Empire Super Sprints feature to capture his first series victory of the year and 16th of his career. Wight pitched a three-way battle with Matt Sheppard and Danny Johnson midway through the 100-lap Super DIRTcar Series event but had to settle for third place in the end.
“I was pretty mad at the car all week, so we had something to prove tonight," said Varin, 29, of Sharon Springs, noting he has struggled in his sprint car this year. “Things just weren’t going our way with that car. We’ve been second-guessing ourselves, and everything that we did in the past wasn’t working. It’s just really frustrating. … The car felt like normal again finally after all year.”
Things fell into place and went Varin’s way on Monday, as he had one of the quickest times in qualifying and then won his heat race before drawing the outside pole position on the starting grid.
“We changed a bunch of stuff to come here. The normal stuff I did here and everywhere else wasn’t working,” he said. “Tonight, we made a few changes. I think that it showed pretty good tonight on what we did.”
Meanwhile, in the sprint car portion of the night, Wight finished fourth in the heat race that Varin won and then drew the 10th starting spot. He climbed to as high as third in the feature but came in fourth when the checkered flag flew.
The modified portion was virtually the same story for the 26-year-old driver out of Phoenix, New York. Wight finished third in his heat race and drew the seventh starting spot. Just past the halfway mark, he was running third and closing in on leader Johnson and runner-up Sheppard.
A daring three-way move on the high side put Wight past both drivers and into the lead on lap 56. The lead was short-lived, however, as Sheppard drove by three laps later and never surrendered the lead. Wight chased him to no avail on three restarts, and eventually he fell to third when Johnson grabbed second.
“Matt’s just that good right now. He’s got his car running phenomenal,” Wight said. “We’re trying to chase him down. It seems the only way we could get there is if we had some lapped traffic to help us out. On that last restart there, Danny got a nose underneath us, and we just ran out of room and had to back out of it.”
Still, Wight was pleased with his double top-five run on the night.
“We’ll take it,” he said. “The sprint car, we’re trying to figure out the right setup up for that thing and the changes to make as the track goes away. Our modified, we got that rolling pretty good for the end of the season, so we’re happy for it.”
For Varin, the modified race was the opposite of his sprint car triumph. After a sixth-place finish in his heat race, he had to go to the last chance qualifier, which he won in order to claim the 21st starting spot. Still, even after suffering a flat left front tire, he charged his way through the field to 14th at the checkered flag.
Both Varin and Wight hail from racing pedigrees – Varin, the son of multiple-time Fonda Speedway modified track champion Bobby Varin, and Wight, the son of race team owner and track owner John Wight. Both drivers said they enjoy racing modifieds and sprint cars – often on the same night – simply because they love racing.
“I love the modifieds. I grew up on them,” Varin said. “With the sprint car stuff, I fell in love with the sprint cars when I started driving them. I’m in love with both race cars. A lot of people say, ‘Which one would you rather drive?’ I can’t pick.”
“I just love the sprint cars,” Wight said. “They’re a blast to drive. We don’t get too many opportunities to run it, so we take advantage any time we can.”
Both drivers have scored success this season – Wight capturing modified track championships at Brewerton and Fulton speedways over the weekend before Monday’s race at Weedsport, and Varin finishing third in modified points at Fonda behind his father and track champion Rocky Warner. Both Varin and Wight make limited ESS appearances, and Wight has two feature victories on the year.
“It’s two completely different animals,” Varin said of the sprint car and the modified. “But the track time and then the adjustments you make from one to the other definitely play a part. I love doing double duty. … I tell you, jumping from one car to the next car, there’s really nothing better. You get two different worlds of racing in one night. As a driver, you don’t have time to sit around and twiddle your thumbs and triple-think stuff. You get to just race. I think that plays a part. We’re not sitting around. We’re hustling. We’re making the right changes, no second-guessing each other, and then on to the next. it seems to help my program a lot.”
“It helps to be able to see what the track is doing. That part of is nice,” Wight said. “I wouldn’t call it an advantage, but I wouldn’t call it a disadvantage as far as the way the cars handle. They are two completely different cars. It gives us the ability to run the race, come in, and make a few last minute changes before the next one.”