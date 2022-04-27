Volleyball All-Stars: Alyssa Cole reignites Cato-Meridian's winning formula

The 2010s were not kind to the Cato-Meridian volleyball program.

The decade amounted to one winning season in 2010-11. Ten years of struggles, including some winless years, ensued.

The Blue Devils knew little recent success when Alyssa Cole joined the varsity team in 2020-21 as a junior. She was only a first-grader the last time Cato-Meridian had a winner and was well aware of the team's decade-long struggle.

She even endured a little herself, as the Blue Devils went 3-5 in her first year on varsity.

For her second season, Cole was determined to change the narrative. Providing an athletic net presence, Cole led Cato-Meridian to a 10-8 record and sectional appearance while leading the OHSL Patriot League in kills (184) during the regular season.

"We knew from the beginning that we were going to be a good team and we could contend for sectionals," Cole said. "(We knew) that we were gonna go farther than we had in the past 10 years of Cato volleyball."

Cole's love for volleyball stems from backyard competition with her family. She was inspired by her mother Tammy, who is a former volleyball player and would share stories about her love for the sport.

Cole joined Cato-Meridian's modified program as a seventh grader, but admits her skills weren't evident early. It wasn't until her freshman and sophomore year when things took a major positive turn.

"When I was a little bit younger, I'd get frustrated with my skill level not being as good as some other girls," Cole said. "Working my way up was a huge goal for me. I wanted to get better and try harder. Throughout the summer, especially during the COVID year, I was really getting into setting up stuff at home. I had a net, I had a ball and I'd just play for hours to try and get better."

According to Blue Devils coach Sharon Nihoff, Cole's major development came between her junior and senior year. Cato-Meridian had an opening at middle hitter and the opportunity was there for Cole to thrive.

"Alyssa knew that she had big shoes to fill with the graduation of last year's middle hitter," Nihoff said. "Her desire, dedication, and leadership skills made a big impact on Cato-Meridian qualifying for sectionals. The improvement from her junior year to senior year was immeasurable."

Cole's impact mimicked the Blue Devils' success early in the season. She posted at least 10 kills in five of the first eight matches as Cato-Meridian started 5-3.

Late in the season she was at her best, particularly in a mid-October meeting with division rival Bishop Ludden. Both teams entered the match with winning records and the result would likely impact sectional seeding.

It couldn't have started any worse. The Blue Devils dropped the first set 25-12.

The team rebounded and after four sets the match was tied. In the winner-take-all fifth, Cato-Meridian won by three points.

In the win, Cole posted a season-high 21 kills along with a near-season-high 14 digs.

"In the end you never really remember who scored the last point, but you can remember the way you felt. I felt that intensity and love for the sport," Cole said. "That was a high-stakes game. I'm the type of player that has to get mad to get into the game ... and feel like I'm in a war right now to defeat the other team.

"Obviously you can't do that by yourself. You need to have your whole army behind you. That was one of my favorite games this season. Everyone had the same mindset that we needed to win this."

Cato-Meridian added one more victory, a sweep over the Syracuse Institute of Technology, and earned the second seed in Section III's Class D fall tournament.

After a first-round bye, the Blue Devils were defeated by Living Word Academy in the semifinals.

Following the conclusion of her senior volleyball season, Cole competes in track and field for the remainder of the year. During indoor season, Cole became a league champion in the 55m hurdles and was a member of the Blue Devils' sectional-winning 800m relay team.

At the completion of outdoor track in the spring, Cole will move on to SUNY Delhi where she hopes to catch on with the volleyball or track teams.

She won't soon forget, though, being part of Cato-Meridian's trend-breaking volleyball season.

"It was great to know I finished out my senior year with such an accomplishment," Cole said. "Being the first team in 11 years to make sectionals, that's crazy for the program to pick up like that. I hope the seniors next year have the opportunity to go further than us."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

