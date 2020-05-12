Volleyball All-Stars: Maeve Canty leads Skaneaeles to another title

When she was in middle school, Maeve Canty had a decision to make.
A member of Skaneateles' modified girls soccer and volleyball teams in seventh grade, Canty wouldn't be able to play both in high school because both were fall sports.
The decision was made easier in eighth grade when Canty moved up to junior varsity for volleyball. Her older sister, Margaret, was a senior on the varsity team at the time.
Canty says the support from the older players, how they set the example and how they encouraged the younger players, was a major reason why she was drawn to volleyball.
Having completed her senior season in the fall, that decision clearly paid off. Canty, The Citizen's Volleyball Player of the Year, led Skaneateles to its second straight section title in 2019, ranking among central New York's leaders in a handful of statistical categories. Along with fellow senior Lily Delasin, Canty was also one of the Lakers' co-captains.
Skaneateles coach Dan Mulroy has been there since Day 1. Mulroy's first season with the program was Canty's eighth-grade year, when Mulroy served as JV head coach and assistant to longtime varsity coach Doreen Doctor. In their five years together, Mulroy has seen Canty grow into the Lakers' confident and accomplished leader, but the Skaneateles coach admits it took some time to figure out where Canty would best be suited on the court.
"At the beginning when she did get to varsity, I put her in the middle one game and said, 'I just need you here for one game, I might not keep you here. I'm not sure what to do with you,' because she can do it all," Mulroy said. "She could play defense, she can set, she can hit from anywhere on the court. It was this weapon and I really didn't know what to do with it until her junior year."
Playing primarily in the middle Canty blossomed as a junior, helping push Skaneateles to the Section III Class C crown, posting 11 kills in the championship sweep over Hannibal.
For most of that season, Canty helped patrol the middle with senior Jessica Patalino, but knew she'd need to step up her senior season with Patalino off to college.
"I knew when Jess was leaving I kinda had to step it up with my skill set and just being more of a leader," Canty said. "She's a really good friend to me on and off the court. She helped me step into that lead role. I just realized we needed a little bit more of someone on the court able to direct everyone, calm everyone down or pick everyone up. Jess brought that to me and was a great example for that."
Off to a 13-1 start that included an 11-match winning streak, Skaneateles looked primed for another section title. But the team and Canty's leadership was tested when Delasin went down with an injury on senior night, forcing her to miss the rest of the season.
Skaneateles finished 16-3, and because of its regular season record earned an automatic bid to the Class C section championship. There the Lakers would face Cazenovia, an annual Class B power that dropped down to Class C in 2019.
It couldn't have been a worse start for Skaneateles in the title match. Cazenovia went up 2-0 overall with wins of 25-16 and 26-24, and Canty admits "those first two games were not my best."
"We beat Caz earlier in the season. We knew we could do it," Canty said. "Going in I don't think we were overly confident. We just slipped up a little bit at the beginning."
Cazenovia had Skaneateles on the brink of elimination multiple times in the third set, but Skaneateles stayed alive and ultimately won a marathon game 29-27. Skaneateles prevailed in another tight fourth set, 25-22, to force a winner-take-all fifth.
This one wasn't as close. Tied 13-13 midway through, Skaneateles pulled away to win the game 25-16 and the match 3-2. Behind Canty's 21 kills and 23 digs — both team-highs — the Lakers were back-to-back section champs.
"It was kinda astonishing how we could come back from that deficit," Canty said. "The celebration was unreal. There's really nothing better."
That'd be the Lakers' final celebration of the season. In the first round of the state tournament, Skaneateles was eliminated by defending state champion Portville for the second straight year.
Remembering his arrival to Skaneateles coincided with Canty's first year with the JV, Mulroy says saying goodbye was particularly difficult. Canty's a three-sport athlete for Skaneateles, and Mulroy admits he was contemplating coaching with the varsity softball team this season "for the lone fact of coaching her one more time."
Instead, with no spring sports, Mulroy is thankful for all the times Canty stopped by his classroom, whether it was to discuss other sports, an upcoming math test, college decisions, or life in general.
"Not being able to coach Maeve (anymore) was tough," Mulroy said. "That relationship we've built is special. She's honestly the nicest person you can be around. She's easy-going, easy to talk to, not controversial, no drama ever. It was a coach's dream to be around not just a player like Maeve, but the personality she has."
Next fall, Canty will follow in the footsteps of her sister Margaret and brother Jack and attend Siena College, where she'll join the club volleyball team.
Mulroy is confident Canty's excellence will continue at the next level.
"I think her potential is limitless because she is so versatile," Mulroy said. "She might not be the tallest one on the court, but she wasn't at times in high school either. She found ways around (taller players) because she's smart. She can honestly play anywhere and I think can play with anybody."
