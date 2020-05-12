Volleyball All-Stars: Maeve Canty leads Skaneaeles to another title

For most of that season, Canty helped patrol the middle with senior Jessica Patalino, but knew she'd need to step up her senior season with Patalino off to college.

"I knew when Jess was leaving I kinda had to step it up with my skill set and just being more of a leader," Canty said. "She's a really good friend to me on and off the court. She helped me step into that lead role. I just realized we needed a little bit more of someone on the court able to direct everyone, calm everyone down or pick everyone up. Jess brought that to me and was a great example for that."

Off to a 13-1 start that included an 11-match winning streak, Skaneateles looked primed for another section title. But the team and Canty's leadership was tested when Delasin went down with an injury on senior night, forcing her to miss the rest of the season.

Skaneateles finished 16-3, and because of its regular season record earned an automatic bid to the Class C section championship. There the Lakers would face Cazenovia, an annual Class B power that dropped down to Class C in 2019.

It couldn't have been a worse start for Skaneateles in the title match. Cazenovia went up 2-0 overall with wins of 25-16 and 26-24, and Canty admits "those first two games were not my best."