Waiting game: New York among states showing patience for spring sports

New York was willing to be patient when it came to the possibility of resuming high school winter championships, and the state has displayed the same mentality concerning spring competition.
Ultimately the remaining winter championships — basketball, bowling, and ice hockey — were canceled on March 23 due to COVID-19, less than two weeks after the initial postponement. The chances that the coronavirus pandemic swallows up spring sports too increases by the day.
On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended the state's stay-at-home order through May 15. The policy bans mass gatherings, including school, and insists that all practice social distancing.
Without school, there is no sports.
On Friday, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's official Twitter account @NYSPHSAA tweeted that the organization's Executive Director Robert Zayas and other officials would be reaching out to the state's individual sections to "gather input on the future of spring championships." The NYSPHSAA is hoping to have a resolution on that by Monday, April 27.
“NY Pause in effect until May 15. Realize there are many questions pertaining to Spring sports. We need to be patient & focus on safety at this time. Students must be permitted to be in classrooms before they will have opportunity to participate in sports,” Zayas tweeted on Thursday.
In the event that spring state championships are canceled, individual sections could elect to play shortened regular seasons and sectional tournaments.
In a press release from March, Section III Executive Director John Rathbun said that the section is committed to an open sectional tournament if games can be played. Under normal circumstances, teams are required to win 40% of their regular season games or 40% of their league schedule to qualify for sectionals. In an open tournament, every team qualifies.
Open tournaments are not unheard of. Section III permitted open sectional tournaments in spring of 2018 after many teams had their regular seasons cut short due to poor weather.
New York may soon have to take a step that almost half the country already has: cancel spring sports altogether. Twenty-four states, including neighbors Pennsylvania and Vermont, have already canceled spring competition. Nine others have suspended spring sports indefinitely, while the remaining 17 — like New York — have postponed with specific dates for a return in mind. For New York, the target is now mid-May.
While Virginia is among the 24 states that have canceled spring sports already, the state's high school athletic association is considering pushing competition to the summer after the academic year has ended. Similarly, New Jersey is willing to continue spring competition through June 30.
Prior to New York's pause, Section IV (Moravia, Southern Cayuga, Union Springs), baseball and softball teams were required to finish regular season play by May 15. In Section III (Auburn, Cato-Meridian, Port Byron, Skaneateles, Weedsport), the cut-off date for baseball, softball and lacrosse was May 19. State championships for all three sports was scheduled for the weekend of June 13.
New York's choice to remain patient has left its spring athletes in limbo. In an interview with The Citizen on Wednesday, Skaneateles senior Maeve Canty, a three-sport athlete who was preparing for softball season, said she remains optimistic that some games will be played.
"I still have a little bit of hope," Canty said. "If we can get any season in at all that would be awesome. I’m being optimistic but at the same time there’s so much uncertainty and that’s the worst part. It’s crazy thinking I might not play for Skaneateles again."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
