Waiting game: New York among states showing patience for spring sports

New York was willing to be patient when it came to the possibility of resuming high school winter championships, and the state has displayed the same mentality concerning spring competition.

Ultimately the remaining winter championships — basketball, bowling, and ice hockey — were canceled on March 23 due to COVID-19, less than two weeks after the initial postponement. The chances that the coronavirus pandemic swallows up spring sports too increases by the day.

On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended the state's stay-at-home order through May 15. The policy bans mass gatherings, including school, and insists that all practice social distancing.

Without school, there is no sports.

On Friday, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's official Twitter account @NYSPHSAA tweeted that the organization's Executive Director Robert Zayas and other officials would be reaching out to the state's individual sections to "gather input on the future of spring championships." The NYSPHSAA is hoping to have a resolution on that by Monday, April 27.