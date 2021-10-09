Wake Forest defeats Syracuse 40-37 in OT on Perry TD

The loss was the second straight heartbreaker for Syracuse (3-3, 0-2), which lost to Florida State 33-30 a week ago.

"One thing I'm really excited about is that we have a football team," Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. "I'm disappointed about the loss. When you think about the ways we've played the last three games, they're playing together, they're staying together. It was one of the deals where we wish we had come out of this with a positive, but we're looking forward to what we can do going down the stretch."

A 38-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt gave Syracuse a 37-34 lead on the first possession of overtime, but the Demon Deacons scored six plays later.

Sean Tucker scored on a 28-yard pass and run from Garrett Shrader with 21 seconds to go in regulation to cap a 94-yard drive and tie the game at 34 after the Demon Deacons had taken a 34-27 lead just three minutes earlier on a 10-yard run by Christian Beal-Smith.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Syracuse was planning to go for a 2-point conversion to win the game but was penalized for delay of game. Instead, Szmyt's extra point merely tied the game at 34.