Wake Forest wins 4th straight, overpowers Syracuse 38-14

Hartman scrambled for some time, threw off his front foot, and found Roberson wide open.

"It wasn't the prettiest pass. I looked up and I said, 'Holy cow, he's wide open,'" Hartman said. "Hats off to him for getting open."

Just nine seconds later Holmes scored on his pick six. Walker's 5-yard scoring run put the game on ice.

The pick six was the third of the season for the Demon Deacons, tied for the nation's best, and the team's 11th interception of the year, which leads college football. Wake has forced 13 turnovers during its winning streak.

Rex Culpepper was 15 of 27 for just 85 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions for Syracuse, a 21-yard connection with Nykeim Johnson, who set up the Syracuse score with a 26-yard punt return. Cooper Lutz, making the first start of his career, had 83 yards.

The injury-depleted Orange played without two key starters, running back Sean Tucker and safety Trill Williams. Tucker, a true freshman who gained 100 yards in two of the three games he started, suffered a leg injury a week ago against Clemson. Williams is also dealing with a lower-body injury. Among starters out for the season are starting quarterback Tommy DeVito and pre-season All-American defensive back Andre Cisco.