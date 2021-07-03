Walker shuts down Yanks, Mets take series opener 8-3

"It was felt," Rojas said. "It was loud, it was electric. I think the guys missed it."

Playing for the first time since a brutal 11-8 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, the Yankees slogged through another frustrating defeat with just three hits, all in the sixth inning. They have dropped six of seven and fell to 41-40 after starting the day 9 1/2 games behind AL East-leading Boston.

"We can talk about it until we're blue in the face," Boone said. "We've got to put together complete games, especially when we're going up against good opponents."

Nimmo had three hits along with a hard lineout in his first game since a detached hand ligament sidelined him two months ago. The Mets leadoff hitter lifted his average to .333 and his on-base percentage to .435 after struggling during a minor league rehab assignment.

"I did surprise myself a little bit," Nimmo said. "But I was really, really glad to be able to help, be able to get on base, be able to create some traffic for some guys, and guys really came through with some big hits."

Jordan Montgomery (3-3) stranded five Mets baserunners over the first three innings to keep it scoreless, but the visitors broke through in the fifth.