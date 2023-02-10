With Super Bowl Sunday just days away, The Citizen Sports Weekly welcomed Bob Socci, an Auburn native and the radio voice of the New England Patriots, to preview the big game and discuss other NFL topics.
alert top story
Watch Now: Auburn native Bob Socci joins The Citizen Sports Weekly for Super Bowl preview
- The Citizen staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tim Locastro will head to Port St. Lucie, Florida, later this month.
Syracuse basketball is mired in mediocrity and Jim Boeheim's acts have grown tiresome, writes Justin Ritzel.
Results reported in the past week by Cayuga County-area bowling leagues.
BOSTON — Jesse Edwards scored a career-high 27 points and Syracuse pulled away late to beat Boston College 77-68 on Saturday.
Games on the schedule locally in the Cayuga County area.