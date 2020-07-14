Watch Now: Auburn native Tim Locastro rips two extra-base hits in Diamondbacks' intra-squad game

Auburn native Tim Locastro had a great night at the plate in the Arizona Diamondbacks' intra-squad game Monday. 

Locastro had two extra-base hits in the scrimmage, which was streamed live on Dbacks.com

