Watch Now: Auburn's Tim Locastro shows why he's fastest man in MLB
alert top story

Watch Now: Auburn's Tim Locastro shows why he's fastest man in MLB

Diamondbacks Rangers Baseball

Arizona Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro is congratulated by pitching coach Matt Herges, left, and manager Torey Lovullo after scoring on a triple by Eduardo Escobar during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas won 7-4. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

 Jeffrey McWhorter

When Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro saw that Eduardo Escobar's hit was headed toward the gap in right-center field, he sprinted for home. 

Once again, the Auburn native showed why he's the fastest man in Major League Baseball

Locastro, who entered the game as a pinch-runner, was on first when Escobar came to the plate in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game between the Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers. Escobar hit a line drive into the alley in right-center. It didn't take long for Locastro to process where the ball was headed. 

According to an unofficial time, Locastro sprinted from first to home in 10 seconds. He scored the go-ahead run on the play, and the Diamondbacks added another to take a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the eighth. 

Unfortunately for Arizona, they couldn't hold the lead. The Rangers scored five runs in the bottom half of the inning and held on for a 7-4 win. 

The Diamondbacks fall to 2-4 this season. They will open a four-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. 

Locastro has made the most of his opportunities early on in the season. He's appeared in three of the Diamondbacks' six games. He's scored runs in two of his three stints as a pinch-runner. He scored the eventual winning run in the Diamondbacks' first win of the season on Sunday. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

