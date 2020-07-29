Watch Now: Auburn's Tim Locastro shows why he's fastest man in MLB

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro saw that Eduardo Escobar's hit was headed toward the gap in right-center field, he sprinted for home.

Once again, the Auburn native showed why he's the fastest man in Major League Baseball.

Locastro, who entered the game as a pinch-runner, was on first when Escobar came to the plate in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game between the Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers. Escobar hit a line drive into the alley in right-center. It didn't take long for Locastro to process where the ball was headed.

According to an unofficial time, Locastro sprinted from first to home in 10 seconds. He scored the go-ahead run on the play, and the Diamondbacks added another to take a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the eighth.

Unfortunately for Arizona, they couldn't hold the lead. The Rangers scored five runs in the bottom half of the inning and held on for a 7-4 win.

The Diamondbacks fall to 2-4 this season. They will open a four-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.