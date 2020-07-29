Watch Now: Auburn's Tim Locastro shows why he's fastest man in MLB

When Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro saw that Eduardo Escobar's hit was headed toward the gap in right-center field, he sprinted for home.
Once again, the Auburn native showed why he's the fastest man in Major League Baseball.
Locastro, who entered the game as a pinch-runner, was on first when Escobar came to the plate in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game between the Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers. Escobar hit a line drive into the alley in right-center. It didn't take long for Locastro to process where the ball was headed.
According to an unofficial time, Locastro sprinted from first to home in 10 seconds. He scored the go-ahead run on the play, and the Diamondbacks added another to take a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the eighth.
Unfortunately for Arizona, they couldn't hold the lead. The Rangers scored five runs in the bottom half of the inning and held on for a 7-4 win.
The Diamondbacks fall to 2-4 this season. They will open a four-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.
Locastro has made the most of his opportunities early on in the season. He's appeared in three of the Diamondbacks' six games. He's scored runs in two of his three stints as a pinch-runner. He scored the eventual winning run in the Diamondbacks' first win of the season on Sunday.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!