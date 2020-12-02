Watkins Glen releases 2021 schedule; NASCAR returns in August

For the first time ever, Watkins Glen will host all three major NASCAR series races in a single weekend.

Those events, and many others, were announced Tuesday as Watkins Glen International announced its 2021 schedule.

The weekend of Aug. 6-8, 2021, Watkins Glen will be home to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series for Go Bowling at the Glen Weekend.

Aug. 8 will mark the return of NASCAR's Cup Series after the 2020 race, scheduled for Aug. 29, was canceled due to New York state's COVID-19 protocols regarding out-of-state visitors.

Opening weekend will take place April 10-11. The Glen will also host a pair of festivals — the Finger Lakes Wine Festival is scheduled for July 9-11, while the Finger Lakes Beer Festival will wrap up the tracks 2021 calendar Oct. 29-30.

Tickets for all events will be on sale for the general public starting Dec. 17.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0