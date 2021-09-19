'We need help': Referee shortage affecting New York's fall interscholastic sports

Nick Lore, treasurer for the Syracuse chapter of the New York State Association of Certified Football Officials, told The Citizen via email that Section III's ranks have dipped from 96 available refs in fall 2019 to 86 this season.

Section III started the 2021 season with 73 varsity football programs. According to Lore, there are enough officials to staff only 14 games in a single night.

Because of the shortage, Section III officials have relaxed regional lines for referee assignments. There are three officials boards in central New York, based in Syracuse, Utica in Watertown. In the past, officiating crews likely remained within their own region. But this year if Utica has an available crew, for example, those officials may be assigned to a game in Syracuse.

Rathbun said Section III is also allowing school districts to pursue referees based outside of the section. If a Section V referee is willing to come from Rochester to Port Byron to work a regular season game, that would be acceptable.

Another option being considered by New York state is a school-based system, which physical education teachers could be asked to referee.

Increased wages for officials is also being considered, to incentivize more people to join the officiating ranks.