Wearing them down: Running game pushes Auburn football's comeback against Central Square

The second quarter wasn't any better. On the first play of the quarter, Central Square converted a third-and-30 from its own 35 when quarterback Colby Fox had a long completion down the right sideline. That play ultimately led to another score for the RedHawks, putting Auburn in a 20-8 hole.

An interception by Ziere Morris at midfield toward the end of the first half gave Auburn some hope, but that drive ended with an interception.

"That's where you've just gotta stay calm on the sideline, because if you foster a sense of panic that the wheels are falling off the bus, you'll never have a chance," Moskov said. "We stay calm in those situations and tried to steady the ship. We knew if we could stop making those mistakes, we'd be alright."

Righting the ship in the second half meant putting the ball in the hands of two playmakers: Benson and quarterback DeSean Strachan. Strachan scored from 37 yards on the first drive of the second half, trimming Central Square's lead to 20-14.

Strachan scored again on a quarterback sneak, only moments into the fourth quarter, to give the Maroons their first lead since the opening drive.

After that, it was the Benson show. The punishing running back wore down Central Square's defense while scoring on runs of 23 and 5 yards.