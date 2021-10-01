Wearing them down: Running game pushes Auburn football's comeback against Central Square

AUBURN — Everything that could go wrong in the first half, did.
Auburn football wasn't deterred.
Riding a 265-yard performance from running back Eli Benson, the Maroons came back to beat Central Square 36-26 on Friday at Holland Stadium.
Auburn trailed by two scores at halftime and looked defeated on both sides of the ball. The RedHawks' offense was gashing the Maroons' defense for big plays, while the offense's first half ended with an interception in the end zone.
The script flipped in the second half.
"After our first drive, we had one mistake after another," Maroons coach Dave Moskov said. "We were behind schedule on every offensive play after that and gave up some huge plays on defense to put ourselves in a hole.
"I don't know what it is about Auburn. Sometimes we get banged around and fall behind, but you see it year after year that these guys come back."
Returning to Holland Stadium after a pair of ugly road losses at Whitesboro and Christian Brothers Academy the last two weeks, the Maroons had the look of a motivated team on their first offensive drive. Auburn quickly marched down the field against Central Square and opened the scoring on Benson's 21-yard rush.
That was the Maroons' last positive play for awhile. Central Square reeled off touchdown runs of 75 and 86 yards on its next two drives to take a 14-8 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter wasn't any better. On the first play of the quarter, Central Square converted a third-and-30 from its own 35 when quarterback Colby Fox had a long completion down the right sideline. That play ultimately led to another score for the RedHawks, putting Auburn in a 20-8 hole.
An interception by Ziere Morris at midfield toward the end of the first half gave Auburn some hope, but that drive ended with an interception.
"That's where you've just gotta stay calm on the sideline, because if you foster a sense of panic that the wheels are falling off the bus, you'll never have a chance," Moskov said. "We stay calm in those situations and tried to steady the ship. We knew if we could stop making those mistakes, we'd be alright."
Righting the ship in the second half meant putting the ball in the hands of two playmakers: Benson and quarterback DeSean Strachan. Strachan scored from 37 yards on the first drive of the second half, trimming Central Square's lead to 20-14.
Strachan scored again on a quarterback sneak, only moments into the fourth quarter, to give the Maroons their first lead since the opening drive.
After that, it was the Benson show. The punishing running back wore down Central Square's defense while scoring on runs of 23 and 5 yards.
"We came out in the second half and knew if we were on schedule, they weren't going to stop Benson," Moskov said. "The offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage and they couldn't control our ground game."
Auburn's offense wasn't the only unit that clicked in the second half. Auburn's defense had its best sequence of the game while protecting a 30-26 lead with six minutes left. Central Square recovered an onside kick and had the ball at the Maroons' 46 with a chance to take the lead.
Instead, the RedHawks went backward, and the Maroons forced a turnover on downs with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-11.
After Benson scored his third and final touchdown, Jeremiah Phillips came up with an interception to ice the game.
Defensively, Mekhi Bailey was crucial in the comeback victory. The veteran linebacker finished with 14 tackles, including four for a loss.
Next week, Auburn (3-2) will travel to West Genesee for a reunion between teams that frequently practice together during the offseason.
"We do a lot of workouts with West Genny and are very familiar with our friends from Camillus," Moskov said. "We can't wait, it's always a fun matchup."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.