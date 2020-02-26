Weedsport bests Utica Academy of Science, advances to Section III semifinal

Weedsport's job in the fourth quarter was to protect their lead. The Atoms had an early surge to close to within seven points, but it wasn't enough. Feocco had a bucket and made a pair of free throws. Tommy Sickler chipped in with a 3 and two free throws. O'Connor and Brown had buckets late in the game. Aidan Mabbett rounded out the scoring with two free throws to seal the win.

Throughout the game, the Warriors remained under control. The Atoms tried to make it a track meet with multiple fast breaks and an emphasis on transition basketball. The Warriors stuck to their game plan.

"Execution was key," Weedsport coach Jon Sgarlata said. "If you turn the ball over against them, you're sunk. We had some turnovers early that we thought would be the ones that hurt us. They didn't necessarily capitalize as much as they have against other teams. We did a good job getting back in the second. Our half-court defense was excellent. We were able to keep them in front."

It helped to get a strong performance from their two centers, Blumer and Feocco. Both players scored 10 points and overpowered the Atoms' smaller lineup.

Sgarlata lauded Drayton Belton, the senior center for Utica Academy of Science, because he had to guard "two of the best centers in Class C by himself."

