Weedsport bests Utica Academy of Science, advances to Section III semifinal

WEEDSPORT — For the fifth consecutive year, the Warriors boys basketball team is one win away from the sectional championship game.
Four players scored in double figures to lead No. 1 Weedsport to a 70-57 win over No. 8 Utica Academy of Science in the Section III Class C quarterfinals Wednesday at Weedsport High School.
Weedsport started strong. Joel Blumer had a pair of buckets inside and three teammates — Joshua O'Connor, Jake Brown and Kelin DeJohn — drained 3s to give the Warriors an early eight-point lead. The Atoms chipped away at the lead, but baskets by Mitchell Feocco and Owen Mabbett gave the Warriors a 19-12 lead after the opening quarter.
The second quarter mirrored the first. Blumer scored four quick points, including an easy layup that was set up by a great pass by Brown. Utica Academy of Science made it a four-point game, but the Warriors outscored the Atoms 9-4 in the closing stretch of the first half to enter halftime with a 35-26 lead.
The Warriors opened the third quarter with buckets by O'Connor and Brown and had an 11-point lead, but the Atoms battled back to make it a one-possession game. The Warriors responded with a 10-4 run. Brown drained a 3, Justin Miles converted a three-point play on a drive to the basket, Blumer added a bucket inside and Aidan Mabbett scored on a layup.
Weedsport's job in the fourth quarter was to protect their lead. The Atoms had an early surge to close to within seven points, but it wasn't enough. Feocco had a bucket and made a pair of free throws. Tommy Sickler chipped in with a 3 and two free throws. O'Connor and Brown had buckets late in the game. Aidan Mabbett rounded out the scoring with two free throws to seal the win.
Throughout the game, the Warriors remained under control. The Atoms tried to make it a track meet with multiple fast breaks and an emphasis on transition basketball. The Warriors stuck to their game plan.
"Execution was key," Weedsport coach Jon Sgarlata said. "If you turn the ball over against them, you're sunk. We had some turnovers early that we thought would be the ones that hurt us. They didn't necessarily capitalize as much as they have against other teams. We did a good job getting back in the second. Our half-court defense was excellent. We were able to keep them in front."
It helped to get a strong performance from their two centers, Blumer and Feocco. Both players scored 10 points and overpowered the Atoms' smaller lineup.
Sgarlata lauded Drayton Belton, the senior center for Utica Academy of Science, because he had to guard "two of the best centers in Class C by himself."
"They have some other long guys, but they don't have the girth inside," Sgarlata added. "(Belton) did a good job early. We got a couple of fouls on him and then it looked like he got his ankle twisted, so we benefited when he went out for a stretch."
The interior play is key for Sgarlata's team.
"We have to play that way," he said. "We have to win inside even against teams that are good inside. If we don't, we're going to struggle. I thought we were able to execute there."
The inside scoring opened up opportunities on the perimeter. The Warriors made six 3s against the Atoms. Brown and O'Connor each had a pair of triples for the Warriors.
Once Weedsport was able to score inside, Sgarlata said Utica Academy of Science started doubling their big men. That gave their shooters, namely Brown and O'Connor, more space.
O'Connor led the Warriors with 15 points. Brown added 12. Aidan Mabbett chipped in with eight points and Sickler scored seven points.
The Warriors (20-2) will play No. 5 Onondaga in the Section III, Class C semifinals. The game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Onondaga Community College's SRC Arena.
Weedsport defeated Onondaga 67-51 on Jan. 24. Sgarlata said he attended Onondaga's game Tuesday. Onondaga defeated Frankfort-Schuyler to advance to the sectional semifinals.
"They looked awesome," he said. "They looked like a different team than we saw a month ago."
A spot in the sectional championship game will be on the line. It's the fifth year in a row Weedsport has been in this position. The Warriors lost in their four previous tries.
Will the fifth time be the charm this year? Sgarlata hopes so.
"We're trying to erase the ghost of OCC past," he said. "We beat Skaneateles up there (an 80-73 win on Feb. 8), so we feel confident going in."
