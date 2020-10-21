Weedsport field hockey capitalizes early in overtime to defeat Auburn

WEEDSPORT — If the field was a weighted scale, it might've been tipped toward Weedsport's end in Auburn's favor.
All it took was one opportunity, though, for the Warriors to get the last laugh.
Sophomore Trinity Davis poked in a pass from Emma Stark only 1:10 into the first overtime to elevate Weedsport field hockey to a 1-0 win over Auburn Wednesday at Weedsport High School.
It was the second meeting of the season between the two Cayuga County rivals. Weedsport also won the first match-up earlier this month at Holland Stadium.
While Weedsport was often hemmed in its own territory for long stretches of the game, the Warriors dominated ball possession in the brief overtime. Senior Suzie Nemec nearly ended the game moments into overtime after slipping by several Auburn defenders, but Nemec couldn't solve Maroons goalie Zarya White.
Stark, after a pass from Nemec, similarly was able to elude the Auburn defense. Ten yards from the net, Stark fired a shot that slipped through the Auburn goaltender's legs, and Davis was there to bang it home for the win.
"I was proud of our girls. They didn't quit and they kept working," Weedsport coach Theresa Leonardi said. "Auburn's defense, they swarm to the ball. We knew if it went to overtime, there's a lot fewer girls and there'd be more open areas to operate in. When you have that combination of speed and stick skills, it's tough to beat."
Much can change in a year. When the Warriors faced the Maroons in the 2019 Cayuga County tournament semifinals, it was a breezy 5-0 victory for Weedsport. While Weedsport came away with a win in the teams' first meeting this year, it took over three quarters to break a scoreless tie.
In this game, Auburn applied consistent pressure. The Maroons' best opportunities came late in the second half on consecutive penalty corners. Auburn, however, was unable to solve Weedsport goalie Mariah Quigley. Quigley ended up with two saves, while her counterpart White also finished with two.
"Auburn is a vastly improved team and they deserve a lot of credit. Obviously they've been working really hard developing the program, which is great for everybody," Leonardi said. "It was a battle last time and we knew it would be this time as well.
"Corners are a scary thing. They outnumber you and they know where the ball is going, while you don't know where it's going. (Assistant coach Taylor Lukins) works really hard with the defense and of course we have an outstanding goalie. They all work well together."
Weedsport has a gauntlet of a schedule through the next two weeks. The Warriors travel to Fayetteville-Manlius, East Syracuse Minoa and Liverpool before returning home to host Cazenovia on Oct. 30. That match-up with Cazenovia is Weedsport's last at home before the Warriors wrap up with three more road contests.
Accustomed to playing on its home grass field, the remaining schedule will allow the Warriors some time on the faster turf surfaces.
"It gets daunting," Leonardi said. "Our schedule is going to be a very steep climb, but if you want to be the best you have to play the best. We're looking forward to the challenge."
Auburn is off the remainder of the week. The Maroons' return with three straight home games against Homer, East Syracuse Minoa and Homer again, starting Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
