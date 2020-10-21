Weedsport field hockey capitalizes early in overtime to defeat Auburn

Much can change in a year. When the Warriors faced the Maroons in the 2019 Cayuga County tournament semifinals, it was a breezy 5-0 victory for Weedsport. While Weedsport came away with a win in the teams' first meeting this year, it took over three quarters to break a scoreless tie.

In this game, Auburn applied consistent pressure. The Maroons' best opportunities came late in the second half on consecutive penalty corners. Auburn, however, was unable to solve Weedsport goalie Mariah Quigley. Quigley ended up with two saves, while her counterpart White also finished with two.

"Auburn is a vastly improved team and they deserve a lot of credit. Obviously they've been working really hard developing the program, which is great for everybody," Leonardi said. "It was a battle last time and we knew it would be this time as well.

"Corners are a scary thing. They outnumber you and they know where the ball is going, while you don't know where it's going. (Assistant coach Taylor Lukins) works really hard with the defense and of course we have an outstanding goalie. They all work well together."