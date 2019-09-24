WEEDSPORT — The Warriors spread out their scoring to defeat the Blue Devils.
Four different players netted a goal to power the Weedsport field hockey team to a 4-0 victory over Cato-Meridian at Weedsport High School Tuesday afternoon.
Despite coming up with another win to better their record to 8-1-1, Warriors coach Theresa Leonardi still saw room for improvement as her team begins to prepare for the postseason.
"We know that we have a very tough schedule ahead of us and it'll keep getting tougher," Leonardi said. "We know we need to keep working hard to improve every day. That's what we're trying to focus on."
Suzie Nemec and Emma Stark each registered a goal and an assist for Weedsport. Aubrey Ouderkirk and Bridget Hickey rounded out the scoring for the Warriors.
"That's a positive development from today," Leonardi said of having four different goal scorers. "We've been looking to try and develop some more scoring, and I was very pleased that we had different people scoring. ... We're hoping we can find more people to score goals."
Mariah Quigley made one stop in net for the shutout, while Marissa Bartholomew had seven saves at the other end for Cato-Meridian.
The Blue Devils made an early push and kept the ball in their offensive zone for long stretches in the first half, but it was the Warriors that broke through first when Nemec's short shot from the left side found the back of the net with 8:35 left in the half.
Stark added to the Weedsport lead in the final minute of the frame when she scored off of a penalty corner.
"I thought Cato came to play today," Leonardi said. "They came out hard and went after the ball, and they were ready to play."
Ouderkirk added another insurance marker 11:41 into the second half, and Hickey capped the scoring a little less than 10 minutes later on a feed from Stark.
Cato-Meridian looks to get back in the win column when it travels to Cazenovia on Wednesday, while Weedsport welcomes Moravia to town on Friday. For Leonardi, the focus is still on improving as a team as the season hits the homestretch.
"It'll be a good game," Leonardi said. "We need to play well. At this point, we don't need to worry about any other team. We need to worry about us."