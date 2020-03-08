Weedsport girls basketball championship pursuit ends in section final against Cooperstown

ONONDAGA — Right now, the pain of defeat outweighs hope for tomorrow.

Weedsport girls basketball surpassed a lot of expectations this year, winning 21 straight games and earning the section's top seed, despite only one senior on the roster.

However, the Warriors' pursuit for its first section title since 2013 will have to wait another year. Weedsport was defeated by Cooperstown 58-37 in the Section III Class C final Saturday at Onondaga Community College's Allyn Gymnasium.

While conventional wisdom suggests that because Weedsport brings back all of its starters, returning to the section final next year should be no problem. But there's no guarantees.

"It's not as simple as that, but they worked to get here. They worked so hard to try and get themselves in a position to win a championship," Weedsport coach Chris Vargason said. "On the day we needed shots to go, they just didn't go in. I can't say anything different other than that."

Cooperstown is the defending section champ, and often showed why. Each time Weedsport made a push, the Hawkeyes answered.