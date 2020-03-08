Weedsport girls basketball championship pursuit ends in section final against Cooperstown

ONONDAGA — Right now, the pain of defeat outweighs hope for tomorrow.
Weedsport girls basketball surpassed a lot of expectations this year, winning 21 straight games and earning the section's top seed, despite only one senior on the roster.
However, the Warriors' pursuit for its first section title since 2013 will have to wait another year. Weedsport was defeated by Cooperstown 58-37 in the Section III Class C final Saturday at Onondaga Community College's Allyn Gymnasium.
While conventional wisdom suggests that because Weedsport brings back all of its starters, returning to the section final next year should be no problem. But there's no guarantees.
"It's not as simple as that, but they worked to get here. They worked so hard to try and get themselves in a position to win a championship," Weedsport coach Chris Vargason said. "On the day we needed shots to go, they just didn't go in. I can't say anything different other than that."
Cooperstown is the defending section champ, and often showed why. Each time Weedsport made a push, the Hawkeyes answered.
Weedsport never led, but the Warriors appeared on the verge of taking control early in the third quarter. Down by six at halftime, Weedsport received an immediate boost out of the gate thanks to juniors Emma Stark and Suzie Nemec. Stark scored the third quarter's first points with a 3, then Nemec intercepted the ensuing inbound pass and scored while being fouled. She hit the free throw, and just like that, Cooperstown's 22-16 advantage had been erased.
At least momentarily. The Hawkeyes answered with a 3 at the other end. Then Stark hit another 3 herself to keep the game tied.
Ultimately, that was Weedsport's last gasp. Cooperstown went on a scoring run that the Warriors couldn't match, propelling the Hawkeyes to a 36-27 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Then Cooperstown leaned on its leading scorer, senior Piper Seamon. Seamon knocked down a 3 on the first possession of the fourth, and hit another with 2:20 to go that effectively sealed the deal.
Weedsport hadn't scored less than 40 points all season, and hadn't scored less than 50 since November. Against Cooperstown, the Warriors' offense never found its groove. Stark finished with a team-high 18 points, while Nemec added 10.
"I think we shoot the ball well, we just didn't happen to shoot the ball well today," Vargason said. "The board battle was probably about even today. It simply came down to us not shooting the ball well today. Tomorrow, who knows? We could come out and shoot the ball lights out. It wasn't as if we didn't have good looks, because we did. They just did not go in the basket."
After the game prior to Cooperstown receiving its championship plaque and banner, Vargason gathered his team in a huddle to offer words of encouragement and wisdom.
While the end result wasn't ideal, he told his players to hang their heads high.
"(Assistant coach Patrick Piascik) and I are extremely proud of what they accomplished over the year," Vargason said. "This one game here does not define our whole season."
Weedsport finishes 21-2.
