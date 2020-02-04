Weedsport girls basketball's Suzie Nemec joins 1,000-point club

Entering this week, Nemec was among Section III's statistical leaders in a handful of categories. As of Sunday, she is currently averaging 26.9 points per game (first), with 146 rebounds (11th), 56 assists (12th) and 87 steals (third). In the month of January, she posted a 50-point game and two other games which she eclipsed 40. Her 50 points against Cato-Meridian last Thursday is currently a Weedsport record.

Nemec wasn't the only star in the meeting between two of Section III's best in Class C. Mariah Quigley racked up 33 points while hitting 13 total field goals.

Ahead by one after the first quarter, the Warriors held Onondaga to nine and seven points in the second and third quarter to build the lead. Weedsport closed it out with 21 points in the fourth.

A potential section final preview, Weedsport entered the game ninth in the Class C state rankings, while Onondaga currently sits at No. 14.

The win is the Warriors' 17th in a row. With two more games remaining in the regular season, Nemec says Weedsport is looking to finish strong heading into sectionals.

"We obviously want to win the rest, but we're taking it game by game," Nemec said. "We want to make sure we're healthy and not looking ahead to sectionals. We're excited and obviously we want to win a championship."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0