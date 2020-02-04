Weedsport girls basketball's Suzie Nemec joins 1,000-point club

After a torrid scoring stretch in January, Weedsport girls basketball's Suzie Nemec started February off on a similarly high note.
Nemec became the seventh player in program history to reach 1,000 career points in Weedsport's 66-48 over Onondaga Wednesday night.
Nemec finished with 12 points in the victory. In a phone interview with The Citizen Tuesday night, Nemec said the accomplishment is extra special because of all the work she's put in.
"It really hit me hard," Nemec said. "I thought about how I've had all this basketball and all this traveling, and finally being able to do this as a junior, it really is special to me."
Nemec joins Karen Case, Kaitlin Hammersley, Brittany LaForce, Abby Marsden, Jeslyn Files and Cassi Carroll in Weedsport’s 1,000-point club, though Nemec and Hammersley are the only members to reach the milestone prior to their senior year.
The night also took on a special meaning for another reason. Normally No. 5, Nemec wore No. 2 against Onondaga to honor Gianna Bryant, daughter of NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Both perished in a helicopter accident on Jan. 26.
"That was devastating. Kobe is one of my favorite players, but after I heard that I thought, 'That could be me,'" Nemec said. "I was in (Gianna's) spot, playing as much as I could, and she was an outstanding basketball player. I felt I needed to honor her and Kobe during this game."
Entering this week, Nemec was among Section III's statistical leaders in a handful of categories. As of Sunday, she is currently averaging 26.9 points per game (first), with 146 rebounds (11th), 56 assists (12th) and 87 steals (third). In the month of January, she posted a 50-point game and two other games which she eclipsed 40. Her 50 points against Cato-Meridian last Thursday is currently a Weedsport record.
Nemec wasn't the only star in the meeting between two of Section III's best in Class C. Mariah Quigley racked up 33 points while hitting 13 total field goals.
Ahead by one after the first quarter, the Warriors held Onondaga to nine and seven points in the second and third quarter to build the lead. Weedsport closed it out with 21 points in the fourth.
A potential section final preview, Weedsport entered the game ninth in the Class C state rankings, while Onondaga currently sits at No. 14.
The win is the Warriors' 17th in a row. With two more games remaining in the regular season, Nemec says Weedsport is looking to finish strong heading into sectionals.
"We obviously want to win the rest, but we're taking it game by game," Nemec said. "We want to make sure we're healthy and not looking ahead to sectionals. We're excited and obviously we want to win a championship."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.