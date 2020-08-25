Weedsport graduate Jake Brown recipient of annual Great Race scholarship

Jake Brown was picking up his cap and gown for Weedsport's upcoming graduation when he received the news.
John Lawler, a longtime Great Race committee member and varsity cross country and track and field coach at Weedsport, ran over to Brown's car and offered him congratulations.
For what, Brown did not immediately know, though he was quickly informed that he was this year's recipient of the Frank Ruggiero Scholarship Award, annually given by the Great Race committee to a college-bound student that best exemplifies commitment to community service and teamwork. Ruggiero was a longtime Great Race committee member who died in 1999.
The scholarship awards $1,000 toward college tuition.
Debuting in 1978, the Myles Keogh Paddle Wheel and Run has been a staple on the summer calen…
While Brown admits he has never voluntarily been a Great Race participant, his contribution to the Weedsport community and athletics program has been unmatched. In his application for the scholarship, Brown wrote in an essay about his community service efforts and his membership with the Auburn Alliance, a Christian church on N. Seward Avenue in Auburn.
"I participate in my church and charities a lot," Brown said in a phone interview Monday. "I'm a part of a church in Auburn, and I also did Math League (for Weedsport). I was really involved in anything I could be involved with. I enjoyed helping out little kids in elementary school. I participated a lot with the younger kids, helped them along and helped them grow."
Brown also shined in the athletic realm. He owns varsity letters in four sports: baseball, boys basketball, cross country and football.
As a senior during the 2020-21 academic year, Brown propelled Weedsport's varsity football and boys basketball teams to section championships. A first-year member of the Warriors football program, he recorded two interceptions and a rushing touchdown in the Section III 8-man championship, receiving player of the game honors.
Brown was again at his best during Weedsport boys basketball's run to its first section title in 40 years. In the Class C title game against Cooperstown, Brown scored a team-best 21 points and was named the Class C tournament's most valuable player.
While unable to play his final varsity baseball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown said his other senior year accomplishments "means the world."
"That's what I wanted to do. What I was able to accomplish meant a lot to me, because what we did as a team and what I did as an individual brought more eyes to our program that'll help us in the future," Brown said. "More kids will see what our high school team did, they'll try to try more sports, they'll want to practice more, join more teams, be a part of that."
Now a high school graduate, Brown will continue his studies at Messiah University, a private Christian college in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. He plans on becoming a doctor of isopathic medicine, which will require about 14 more years of schooling.
He'll also be a member of Messiah's Division III baseball program.
"I chose Messiah because they gave me the opportunity to play baseball on top of biology and (biomedicine)," Brown said. "With all that wrapped together, I really didn't see myself anywhere else. They're wrapped around faith too. Altogether it really brought me here. I guess I can contribute it to playing baseball and having the right program for me. I prefer DIII over DII or DI because my schedule will be so rigorous with school that there's a focus of academics before sports, but I'll still get the opportunity to play. It's the right spot for me right now."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!