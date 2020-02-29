Weedsport runs away with section semifinal win over West Canada Valley

When the run started, Weedsport led 10-6. By the end of the quarter, the Warriors were up 23-6. The Indians were never within 10 points the rest of the game.

"We got some boards, we got some run-outs and we got some transition," Vargason said. "Our game plan is always to run, and we were running. We try to make sure we're always helping each other (defensively) and if there's an opportunity to dig it out, we dig it out. We've got active hands but don't foul."

Suzie Nemec, one of Section III's top scoring leaders, submitted another solid performance with a game-high 33 points. Nemec's top highlight came in the third quarter, right after her teammate Stark blocked an Indians field-goal attempt. Stark looked up and found Nemec for an easy breakway layup. Then Nemec stole the inbound pass and dropped in another layup for two points while being fouled.

She knocked down the free throw, one of eight Weedsport made in the third quarter alone.

By game's end, Stark had 10 points. So did Sarah Carroll.

Weedsport is the top seed in the tournament, and deservedly so. The Warriors have won 21 straight games after dropping the season opener by nine points to Palmyra-Macedon, a Class B team.