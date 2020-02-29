Weedsport runs away with section semifinal win over West Canada Valley

ONONDAGA — In the blink of an eye, what was a competitive game turned into total domination.
It took only two minutes. Weedsport was ahead by four when the run started, but every mistake by West Canada Valley turned into points for the Warriors. By the end of the first, Weedsport led by 17.
That was more than enough. The Warriors cruised the rest of the way to a 70-48 win over the Indians in the Section III Class C semifinals Saturday at Onondaga Community College.
The win guarantees Weedsport a spot in the section finals, the program's first appearance in that game since 2015. The Warriors have not won a section title since 2013.
Suffocating defense leading to easy points is the main reason why coach Chris Vargason's team is on the brink of another title.
"I'm extremely happy and I'm extremely proud of each and every one of them," Vargason said. "We came out and put up a big lead in the first quarter, and I think that kinda shocked (West Canada Valley) a little bit."
Closing out the first, it was like the game was on repeat. In the half court, Weedsport tipped away or intercepted almost every West Canada Valley pass, and quickly transitioned for easy baskets the other way.
The final basket of the first quarter was a more conventional one, as Emma Stark drained a 3 with only a couple seconds left before the buzzer.
When the run started, Weedsport led 10-6. By the end of the quarter, the Warriors were up 23-6. The Indians were never within 10 points the rest of the game.
"We got some boards, we got some run-outs and we got some transition," Vargason said. "Our game plan is always to run, and we were running. We try to make sure we're always helping each other (defensively) and if there's an opportunity to dig it out, we dig it out. We've got active hands but don't foul."
Suzie Nemec, one of Section III's top scoring leaders, submitted another solid performance with a game-high 33 points. Nemec's top highlight came in the third quarter, right after her teammate Stark blocked an Indians field-goal attempt. Stark looked up and found Nemec for an easy breakway layup. Then Nemec stole the inbound pass and dropped in another layup for two points while being fouled.
She knocked down the free throw, one of eight Weedsport made in the third quarter alone.
By game's end, Stark had 10 points. So did Sarah Carroll.
Weedsport is the top seed in the tournament, and deservedly so. The Warriors have won 21 straight games after dropping the season opener by nine points to Palmyra-Macedon, a Class B team.
Weedsport has only one senior, and only two players — juniors Nemec and Stark — were in the rotation last season. But the inexperienced group wasn't shaken by an early-season defeat. Nemec says the team's chemistry is a major reason why.
"We're all really close and we've all been playing together for awhile," Nemec said. "I moved here in sixth grade and they just connected with me instantly. It's a lot of fun to play with them."
Next up will be Cooperstown, the defending section champ that eliminated the Warriors last year in the semifinals.
That game is slated for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 back at Onondaga Community College.
If a Weedsport win is in store, it'll take a similar effort to the one on display against West Canada Valley.
"We cannot play scared," Nemec said. "This is all our first time being in this section final game. If we play like we did in that first quarter, we should be able to win this."
