WEEDSPORT — Suzie Nemec embraced a defensive role, and it earned her gold.
The incoming Weedsport junior and the Central Region team topped the defending champions from Rochester 60-46 and then routed Hudson Valley in the championship game 73-53 to win gold at the BCANY Summer Hoops Festival in Johnson City last weekend.
"We all went there to have fun, but during practice we all had the mindset to win," Nemec said. "Our coaches asked us before what we wanted to accomplish this weekend. A lot of people said to win, but people also said for the memories and how much fun we'll have."
Central also beat Buffalo 79-63, the Capital Region 50-29 and the Southern Tier 76-69.
Nemec was one of more than 30 girls to try out from the area and earned one of the 12 positions.
While she has accumulated more than 500 points for the Warriors, Nemec's game was all about defense first last weekend.
"On defense I was mostly on the guards, and I was faceguarding them," said Nemec, who also earned the sportsmanship award for her team. "I kept them from scoring any more."
Nemec was the first girl off the bench for Weedsport varsity team most of last year. She still scored more than 250 points for a second straight season.
With many of the starters graduating, she is primed to have a larger role with the Warriors this season.
"It was all seniors ... and I had to keep up the energy they had when I come in," Nemec said.
Nemec, the youngest of six, credits some of her siblings for working with her and sometimes providing a shoulder to lean on, whether it's her oldest brother Stephen working on her skills or sister Libby being there when things got tough on the varsity team.
"They made me be a lot more aggressive," Nemec said. "I'm definitely stronger because of them."
Nemec has more weekend tournaments coming up in the fall. Eventually she hopes to compete at the collegiate level.
"There's a lot of small DI schools I'm looking at," Nemec said. "I know I want to go out of state."