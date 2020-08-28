Weedsport Speedway cancels Cavalcade Cup weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Due to an extension of New York state's guidelines disallowing spectators at racing events, Weedsport Speedway's Cavalcade Cup Weekend set for Sept. 11-12 has been canceled.

Tickets and camping refunds will be issued in the original form of payment to those who made purchases within 90 days of the races. Purchases from more than 90 days ago will be mailed a refund check.

"It is again unfortunate that we have to cancel a racing weekend, especially this two day event that was set to bring so many teams and fans to The Port,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter Jimmy Phelps in a press release. “Special events at Weedsport are made by having our great fans in our grandstands, and unfortunately that is not possible at this time."

Weedsport Speedway's next scheduled event is the Super DIRT Week Kick-Off Party Wednesday, Oct. 7, which will feature the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds and DIRTcar Sportsman.

Weedsport Kartway returns to racing this Sunday with the second annual Kart Cup.

For more information, visit weedsportspeedway.com.

