Weedsport Speedway cancels Hall of Fame 100 due to extended COVID-19 restrictions

Due to New York's extended COVID-19 restrictions, Weedsport Speedway has canceled the upcoming Super DIRTcar Series Hall of Fame 100 and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Spring Cars Empire State Challenge.

The Hall of Fame 100 was scheduled for Sunday, July 26, while the Empire State Challenge was set for Saturday, Aug. 1. Ticket and camping refunds will be issued for the Hall of Fame 100, while potential make-up dates for the Empire State Challenge are being discussed.

New York's current restrictions, which prohibit spectators from entering the racetrack grounds, are in place until at least Aug. 2.

"The Hall of Fame 100 and the Empire State Challenge are annually the most exciting events of our season," Weedsport Speedway general manager Jimmy Phelps said in a statement. We are truly crushed to have to make this announcement. We look forward to bringing the Super DIRTcar Series back in a big way in September, but will need some good news out of Albany for that to happen. This is frustrating, but the safety of our patrons has to come first."

Refunds for the Hall of Fame 100 will be issued in the original form of payment for those who purchased tickets within 90 days of the event. Event or campground purchases will be mailed a refund check. The campground is still open for those that still wish to camp.