Weedsport Speedway cancels upcoming ESS Legends Reunion event

Due to travel restrictions and New York's current guidance on spectators at racing facilities, Weedsport Speedway has canceled the ESS Legends Reunion that was scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 9.

The Empire Super Sprints Hall of Fame induction that was associated with the event will be postponed until 2021.

Refunds will be issued for the event in the original form of payment for those who purchased within 90 days of the event. Any tickets or camping purchased more than 90 days in advance will be mailed a refund check.

"The ESS Legends Reunion has been a staple for several seasons now, and it is unfortunate we will have to wait until 2021 to see the next edition," Weedsport Speedway promoter Jimmy Phelps said in a statement. "With the extension of New York state's executive orders, this is our only option."

With this cancellation, Weedsport Speedway's next scheduled event will be Sept. 11-12 with two days of Modified racing action. The Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifies are scheduled for Sept. 12. The ESS Sprint Cars, CNY Mod Lites, DIRTcar Pro Stocks and RUSH Late Models are also scheduled for that weekend.

Weedsport Kartway returns to action Sunday, Aug. 30 with the second annual Kart Cup. For more information, visit weedsportspeedway.com/kartway.

