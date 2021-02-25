Weedsport Speedway plans return for 2021 with nine events

Weedsport Speedway expects to return for the 2021 racing season with nine events, the first scheduled for May 30 with the Super DIRTcar Series Heroes Remembered 100.

The Super DIRTcar Series Modifieds will be just one of 10 different sanctions to compete at The Port this season, including the return of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars on July 31.

“As we inch closer to spring, we are excited to feel as though we can finally put some firm focus toward racing in 2021,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps in a press release. “We have been fortunate to schedule a good mix of exciting divisions and series across a packed nine event schedule and we are eager to welcome fans back to Weedsport as soon as we can.”

Weedsport Speedway was one of several facilities in New York state to close during the majority of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only DIRTcar’s OktoberFAST saw action at Weedsport last season with Max McLaughlin, Kevin Root and Nick Stone reaching Victory Hill.

The Super DIRTcar Series Heroes Remembered 100 will kick things off May 30 alongside the DIRTcar Sportsman and the CRSA Sprints.