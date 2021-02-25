Weedsport Speedway plans return for 2021 with nine events

Weedsport Speedway expects to return for the 2021 racing season with nine events, the first scheduled for May 30 with the Super DIRTcar Series Heroes Remembered 100.
The Super DIRTcar Series Modifieds will be just one of 10 different sanctions to compete at The Port this season, including the return of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars on July 31.
“As we inch closer to spring, we are excited to feel as though we can finally put some firm focus toward racing in 2021,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps in a press release. “We have been fortunate to schedule a good mix of exciting divisions and series across a packed nine event schedule and we are eager to welcome fans back to Weedsport as soon as we can.”
Weedsport Speedway was one of several facilities in New York state to close during the majority of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only DIRTcar’s OktoberFAST saw action at Weedsport last season with Max McLaughlin, Kevin Root and Nick Stone reaching Victory Hill.
The Super DIRTcar Series Heroes Remembered 100 will kick things off May 30 alongside the DIRTcar Sportsman and the CRSA Sprints.
June will be highlighted by the seventh running of the prestigious DIRTcar Sportsman Series ‘Sportsman Classic 75’ on June 13, joined by a Big Block/Small Block Modified Shootout and 600cc Micro Sprints.
The ESS Sprint Cars will round out their CNY Speedweek on July 4 with a trip to Victory Hill on the line. The winged sprints will be paired with Big Block Modifieds.
The Super DIRTcar Series Modifieds return July 25 with $10,000 as part of the Hall of Fame 100. The DIRTcar Sportsman and Vintage Mods will make for a trio of action on July 25.
The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars will return to Weedsport on July 31, paired with the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds.
August belongs to the two-wheeled stars of American Flat Track as the series will hold a special AFT Bike Night and Media Special on Aug. 13 before returning to the 3/8 mile oval on Aug. 14.
The Cavalcade Cup Weekend will finally see the green flag on Sept. 11-12 with two nights of Super DIRTcar Series Modified action in conjunction with the DIRTcar Sportsman, DIRTcar Pro Stocks and the ESS Sprint Cars.
Saturday’s opener will see a 50-lap SDS main along with Sportsman and Pro Stocks, while Sunday will feature the 100-lap SDS finale, the ESS Sprints and the Sportsman Challenge Invite special.
NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week will finish the 2021 season as the Super DIRT Week Kick-Off will again see the DIRTcar 358-Modified Series and the DIRTcar Sportsman Series on the card.
Tickets and camping details for events are expected to be finalized in the coming weeks with purchasing anticipated to open in late spring.
Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.