Weedsport Speedway set for Hall of Fame 100 weekend

Weedsport Speedway will open its gates for the prestigious Hall of Fame 100 this Sunday, with $10,000 in prize money available.

Since the track's renovation in 2013, the Hall of Fame 100 has been a staple at Weedsport. The race is coupled with the Northeast Dirt Modified Museum Hall of Fame inductions for a weekend of activity.

The Super DIRTcar Series will feature top drivers, including point leaders Stewart Friesen, Matt Sheppard, Mat Williamson, Max McLaughlin and Billy Decker.

While the Hall of Fame 100 will be Sunday's main event, the DIRTcar Sportsman series will also make its return to the track, and will feature points leaders Zach Payne and Matt Guerrerri.

Hall of Fame weekend opens Thursday with the 29th annual Northeast Dirt Modified Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will take place right next to the Speedway. Honorees include drivers Brett Hearn, Harold Bunting, Joe Donahue and Pat Ward. Thursday's festivities will begin with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., following by the ceremony at 7 p.m.

Pit gates will open for Sunday's races at 4 p.m., while grandstands open at 5 p.m. Racing action begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available for the races at weedsportspeedway.com, with reserved seating for $35 and adult general admission for $30. Youth (ages 11-17) is set at $15, while children 10 and under have free admission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0