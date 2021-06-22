Weedsport Speedway set for three races on Fourth of July

Weedsport Speedway is hoping for fireworks on and off the track next month.

The racetrack will host three series on the Fourth of July: the Empire Super Sprints, DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds and the NY6A 600cc Micro Sprints.

Action begins at 5 p.m. that Sunday, and a fireworks display will take place following the races.

The full cast of ESS stars will be on hand for July 4, including points leaders Jason Barney, Davie Franek, Paulie Colagiovanni, Dylan Swiernik and Danny Varin.

The DIRTcar event will be the third such event at Weedsport this season, with Mat Williamson, Jimmy Phelps, Matt Sheppard, Justin Haers and Danny Johnson among the standings leaders.

Tickets are on sale for $25 for general admission and $30 for reserved seating. Children 10 and under can attend for $10 general admission.

Visit weedsportspeedway.com or go to facebook.com/weedsportspeedway for more information.

