Weedsport Speedway to host four DIRTcar Series races in 2021

The Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modified schedule was revealed on Tuesday, and Weedsport Speedway will feature four races.

The series' first visit to Weedsport is scheduled for Sunday, May 30 for the Heroes Remembered 100, which includes a $7,500 prize. On Sunday, July 25 will be the Hall of Fame 100. The event returns after a one-year absence, as COVID-19 forced a cancellation of the 2019 race.

The series' final two races at Weedsport Speedway will take place back-to-back the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 11 with Cavalcade Weekend.

“The Super DIRTcar Series has put together an exciting schedule for 2021 and we are thrilled to hold four spots on the calendar,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter Jimmy Phelps. “We’re looking forward to adding a marquee weekend of racing in September to go along with our traditional events in May and July.”

Ticket and camping information is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, visit superdirtcarseries.com or weedsportspeedway.com.

