Weedsport Speedway unveils 2022 schedule; World of Outlaws doubleheader set

Weedsport Speedway unveiled its major event schedule on Tuesday, and the 2022 slate will include nine races.

The season will also be highlighted by the first ever doubleheader weekend for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars at The Port on July 30 and July 31.

"The opportunity to have the World of Outlaws on consecutive nights was certainly unique and one we could not pass up," said the speedway's Jimmy Phelps.

The calendar officially begins on Memorial Day weekend with the Heroes Remembered 100 for the Super DIRTcar Series Modifieds on Sunday, May 29. That will be the first of four Super DIRTcar Series stops at Weedsport.

Other Super DIRTcar events are scheduled for Sunday, July 24, then on September 10-11.

American Flat Track returns to Weedsport on July 1 for the New York Short Track Special.

The annual Northeast Dirt Modified Museum and Hall of Fame induction ceremonies are scheduled for Wednesday, July 20.

Weedsport's 2022 season comes to a close as part of the NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week, starting Tuesday, Oct. 4 for the DIRTcar 358-Modified Series, DIRTcar Sportsman Series, and the DIRTcar Pro Stock Series.

Visit weedsportspeedway.com for more information.

