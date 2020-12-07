Weedsport's Nemec chooses Baldwin Wallace for college basketball

Following her junior year, which Nemec led Weedsport to an appearance in the Section III Class C championship game where the Warriors ultimately lost to Cooperstown, she said the primary goal for her senior season was to get over the hump and win a title.

However, Section III's athletic council announced in November that even if high-risk winter sports are permitted to begin at some point, there will be no sectional tournaments.

Because of that, Nemec's goals for her senior year have adjusted. The Warriors have been meeting for open gym to work on skills — scrimmaging isn't allowed — and she's been impressed with how many younger players have shown up to improve their games.

If the Warriors are able to play games at some point, the goal will ultimately be preparing younger players to lead the program in the future once stalwarts like Nemec have graduated.

"There's not really anything we can aim for this year," Nemec said. "I'm hoping I can give the younger kids a lot more help. There's seventh-graders going to our open gyms, so I'm kinda the role model now. I want them to be in my position someday. It makes me feel better knowing these girls are looking up to me no matter if there are games or not."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.