Weedsport's Nemec chooses Baldwin Wallace for college basketball

One of the most accomplished players in Weedsport girls basketball history, Suzie Nemec now knows where she'll be heading after the conclusion of her high school career.
Over the weekend, Nemec announced on her personal Twitter account that she will be attending Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio next year where she'll play Division III women's basketball for the Yellow Jackets.
In an interview with The Citizen Monday, Nemec said her college decision came down to four schools: Baldwin Wallace, Misericordia (Pennsylvania), Oneonta and Utica.
Hoping to travel away for college, Nemec cut her choices down to Baldwin Wallace and Misericordia, and ultimately landed on the former due to her educational preferences. She hopes to study criminal justice, which Baldwin Wallace offers to undergraduates.
Her relationship with Baldwin Wallace's coaching staff began during AAU season her sophomore year. She compared Berea to having a hometown feel like Weedsport.
"I've always loved Ohio. My mom's family is from there, so I've always loved visiting my grandma, my aunt, my cousins," Nemec said. "It just felt a like like home there. It feels like Weedsport. Just how welcoming it was right when I got there really made my decision a lot quicker."
Prior to her senior season, Nemec is already one of most accomplished players in Weedsport girls basketball history. She passed the 1,000-point milestone last season, and also holds the school record for points in a single game with 50. In 2019-20, Nemec led all girls players in Section III in scoring, and at season's end was named The Citizen's Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
A do-it-all guard, Nemec expects Baldwin Wallace to utilize her skill-set in a similar fashion. Coaches told her they look for players that are able to do everything from carrying the ball up court to playing with their back to the basket.
"A lot of their guards play in and out," Nemec said. "I watched a couple game films on how they play, and I'd assume I'll play more like a shooting guard and sometimes get into the post. It's exciting that I can actually play down low because here I'm always on the wing."
The summer leading into senior year is often a critical one for athletes hoping to earn late recruitments from colleges. If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, Nemec would've spent her summer traveling around the Northeast with her AAU team.
While she was able to play in three tournaments — all out of state — none had much of a presence from college recruiters. Personal training was also limited due to the lack of availability for public hoops.
"I worked on my dribbling a lot this summer," Nemec said.
This fall, Nemec was able to represent Weedsport on the varsity field hockey team, and she hopes to do the same on the basketball court this winter. Like all other winter athletes, she'll have to wait until at least Jan. 4, though high-risk sports like basketball still need approval from state officials to start.
Following her junior year, which Nemec led Weedsport to an appearance in the Section III Class C championship game where the Warriors ultimately lost to Cooperstown, she said the primary goal for her senior season was to get over the hump and win a title.
However, Section III's athletic council announced in November that even if high-risk winter sports are permitted to begin at some point, there will be no sectional tournaments.
Because of that, Nemec's goals for her senior year have adjusted. The Warriors have been meeting for open gym to work on skills — scrimmaging isn't allowed — and she's been impressed with how many younger players have shown up to improve their games.
If the Warriors are able to play games at some point, the goal will ultimately be preparing younger players to lead the program in the future once stalwarts like Nemec have graduated.
"There's not really anything we can aim for this year," Nemec said. "I'm hoping I can give the younger kids a lot more help. There's seventh-graders going to our open gyms, so I'm kinda the role model now. I want them to be in my position someday. It makes me feel better knowing these girls are looking up to me no matter if there are games or not."
