Jack Weinerth found himself in a familiar position on Sunday — holding the trophy as the winner of the Cayuga County Men's District Golf Tournament.
But the three-time champion earned this year's victory in a different way. He needed an extra hole of golf to edge fellow competitor Ray Young after the two had finished tied at 218 after the tournament's three rounds.
"Ray's a great competitor and a good friend," Weinerth said Monday, shortly after wrapping up a round of golf at a senior tournament in Baldwinsville. "Win, lose or draw, either one of us would have been OK."
Weinerth and Young dominated the rest of the field at this year's tournament, with third-place finisher Roger Anthony finishing seven shots back. Weinerth entered Sunday's play at Dutch Hollow Country Club in Owasco with a one-shot lead over Young and a three-shot advantage over Anthony.
Young shot a final round 71, compared with Weinerth's 72, to set up the need for the playoff hole. Weinerth took the tee on the final regulation hole Sunday with a one-shot lead, but his bogey along with Young's par forced the playoff.
Playing Dutch Hollow's par 4 10th hole, the pair both hit solid tee shots but Young's approach missed the green while Weinerth was on in two. Weinerth two-putted to make par while Young bogeyed.
"You're nervous (in a playoff), but I go back to my fundamentals," Weinerth said of his mindset after regulation.
For Weinerth, the 2019 victory was his first since 2015. He also outlasted Young that year. Weinerth, a retired state police officer from Auburn who's a member at Highand Park Golf Club in Sennett, won his first district title in 2011.
The district tournament, which has operated for more than 90 years, started 2019 with an opening round at Highland Park. Play switched to Lakeview Golf & Country Club on Saturday, before Sunday's action at Dutch Hollow.
Weinerth said this year's tournament had a small but talented field. He praised all three golf clubs and the tournament organizers, Jeff Catalfano and Dan Mahoney.
"It's always a fun event," Weinerth said.