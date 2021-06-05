Welcome back, Doubledays: Auburn hosts first game in collegiate league

AUBURN — The Doubledays are back.
Auburn's own baseball team, formerly professional but now collegiate, hosted its first game of the season on Saturday at Falcon Park.
This iteration of the Doubledays no longer has ties to a major league affiliate. Instead, it is a collection of college players from across New York state and the United States.
Little did that matter to attendees, who showed up in droves to witness the Doubledays' first game at Falcon Park in nearly two years.
While official attendance figures were not published, team co-owner Bob Ohmann estimated that at least 1,500 were in attendance to watch Auburn take on the Geneva Red Wings.
"I think it's exceeded my expectations," Ohmann said. "We knew it was gonna be good. We didn't think it'd be this good."
Saturday was a roaring welcome back for the Doubledays, who had an uncertain future after the 2020 New York-Penn League season was canceled. Auburn, which served as a short-season minor league home dating back to the 1950s, was temporarily without a baseball team as Major League Baseball reconfigured its minor league system following the canceled 2020 season.
Ohmann and partner Don Lewis engaged in talks with the Auburn City Council over the winter about the Doubledays joining the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. In March a rental agreement for use of Falcon Park was agreed upon, officially bringing Auburn into the world of summer collegiate baseball.
Auburn's new owners held an introductory press conference in March, and Ohmann joked that he and Lewis "have had a lot of dinners since" trying to prepare the team for the season, as well as inform the community of this new venture.
"It kinda mushroomed. Every time we went somewhere, people would say, 'I'm gonna come to the games,'" Ohmann said. "Don did a fabulous job. He and I have been friends for a long time, but he's a great partner. We didn't realize how many people knew here and how decent they were."
While excitement from the community is a major step — interest waned in the Doubledays in their final years in the New York-Penn League — the work doesn't end once the gates open for the first time.
Most Perfect Game teams have their rosters finalized by October, but the timing of the rental agreement made that impossible for the Doubledays this year. While Auburn had more than enough players to play on Saturday, the roster is still in flux as Lewis and Ohmann continue to recruit.
The two co-owners were also heavily involved in game day work. Both could be seen at various times at the concession stands taking food and drink orders.
It's not an unfamiliar position, even for team owners, with small town baseball. But Ohmann sees great value in those opportunities to engage with fans.
"I like meeting the people," Ohmann said. "Auburn has always been a good market. And to me, Auburn was slighted by Major League Baseball. This right here, this is such step up for the league."
Auburn's 50-game schedule continues on Sunday as the Doubledays host Watertown. With opening night in the books, the challenge shifts to finding creative ways to keep up community interest in the team throughout the season.
It's a challenge Ohmann looks forward to.
"Hell yeah, I'm excited," he said.
