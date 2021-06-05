Welcome back, Doubledays: Auburn hosts first game in collegiate league

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn's new owners held an introductory press conference in March, and Ohmann joked that he and Lewis "have had a lot of dinners since" trying to prepare the team for the season, as well as inform the community of this new venture.

"It kinda mushroomed. Every time we went somewhere, people would say, 'I'm gonna come to the games,'" Ohmann said. "Don did a fabulous job. He and I have been friends for a long time, but he's a great partner. We didn't realize how many people knew here and how decent they were."

While excitement from the community is a major step — interest waned in the Doubledays in their final years in the New York-Penn League — the work doesn't end once the gates open for the first time.

Most Perfect Game teams have their rosters finalized by October, but the timing of the rental agreement made that impossible for the Doubledays this year. While Auburn had more than enough players to play on Saturday, the roster is still in flux as Lewis and Ohmann continue to recruit.