What if? Weedsport basketball, Skaneateles hockey seasons left incomplete

In the last NYSSWA rankings, released on March 18, Weedsport was slotted No. 2 overall in the state in Class C behind only Section I's Alexander Hamilton. The Warriors also finish the incomplete season with 22 wins, something only three other Class C teams in the state — Newfield, Section V champ Cal-Mumford and Section VI champ Randolph — can match.

With a win over Newfield in the state quarterfinals, Weedsport would've advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in school history. In the Warriors' previous two trips to the NYSPHSAA tournament, they were bounced in their first game. In 1980, Weedsport started 22-0 to win the Section III title, but lost its first game in the NYSPHSAA sub-regional to Section X's Norwood-Norfolk. In the 1977 state regionals, Weedsport held a 69-63 lead over Section IV's Lansing with 1:34 to go, but Lansing scored seven straight points to win 70-69 and prevent the Warriors from advancing.

With three more wins, Weedsport would've become only the fourth team ever from Section III to win the Class C title, and only the second boys basketball team from Cayuga County — Moravia was the first in 2017 — to win a state title.

SKANEATELES HOCKEY