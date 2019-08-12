Tim Locastro and the Arizona Diamondbacks won't play at Yankee Stadium in 2020, but the Auburn native's team will return to New York next season.
Major League Baseball on Monday released its 2020 schedule and the Diamondbacks' slate includes a three-game series against the Mets in New York May 19-21.
Since the Diamondbacks and Mets play in the National League, they host each other once during the regular season. The Mets travel to Arizona for a three-game series May 11-13, 2020.
Arizona has a series against the Mets in New York later this season. The four-game series begins Sept. 9 at Citi Field.
The Diamondbacks won't travel to Yankee Stadium next season. Because the Yankees play in the American League, interleague rules apply. Arizona faced clubs from the Yankees' division, the American League East, this season. They won't play the Yankees again until 2022.
Locastro was with the Diamondbacks in July for a two-game series against the Yankees in New York. In the second game of the series, the Auburnian went 2-for-4 at the plate and hit his first major league home run.
The Diamondbacks will play other teams within close proximity to Auburn and central New York. The club will travel to Philadelphia for a four-game series against the Phillies June 26-29, 2020. From Aug. 6-9, the D-backs will be in Pittsburgh to face the Pirates.
Arizona also has a three-game series against the Indians in Cleveland Aug. 25-27.
Locastro is in his first season with the Diamondbacks. He has a .247 batting average, one home run, 26 runs, 15 runs batted in and 10 stolen bases in 66 games this season. He's closing in on the Diamondbacks' single-season record for hits-by-pitches. He has been hit by a pitch 16 times in 2019. The record is held by Justin Upton, who had 19 hits-by-pitches in 2011.
Highlights at @ChaseField include:— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 12, 2019
⚾️ Opening Day
⚾️ Father's Day
⚾️ 4th of July
⚾️ Interleague series vs. Astros, Twins, Tigers & Royals
Full schedule at https://t.co/xntq28hp9E. pic.twitter.com/S5H2VPkIRp