Whitey Ford, Hall of Fame ace for mighty Yankees, died at 91

It was a lesson in international diplomacy.

Ford's son, Eddie, played shortstop when Richardson was the head coach at the University of South Carolina.

"Sometimes if we were in a slump, Whitey would offer to come down and take the boys out and get them nice and relaxed," Richardson remembered with a chuckle. "I was like, 'Oh, Whitey, we can't be having any of that.'"

Kubek recalled in his rookie season in 1957, on the Yankees' first trip to Chicago, he was invited go out with Ford, Mantle and Martin to a nightspot on rollicking Rush Street. After dinner, the three Yankees veterans all excused themselves from the table for various reasons.

"The maitre d' comes over and hands me the bill. It was over $100. I was embarrassed, I had to tell him that I didn't have the money," Kubek said. "Then Whitey comes back and is laughing, he'd set the whole thing up."

"He was like a little gremlin. He had a little Irish in him. He had a pixie-ish humor," he said. "But on the mound, he was all business. And if you ever made an error behind him, he wouldn't give you that look like some pitchers do. He'd just go out and get the next batter."