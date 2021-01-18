Why I watched HBO's 'Tiger' documentary — and other Tiger Woods fans should, too

Before HBO released "Tiger," a two-part documentary about golf legend Tiger Woods, there was a consensus among some golf journalists and Tiger stans that they had no interest in viewing this series.

The gist of their complaint was, basically, that "Tiger" sullies our hero's good name and doesn't focus enough on the positive. Apparently, they want Tiger propaganda. That might keep you in the good graces of a certain 15-time major winner, but it's no way to give a complete and honest assessment of his legendary career.

Full disclosure: I'm a huge Tiger Woods fan. I remember reading about his amateur success when I was a Sports Illustrated for Kids subscriber. I watched his first Masters win in 1997, was in awe as he dominated the 2000 U.S. Open and Open Championship. I was on my feet when he chipped in at No. 16 at Augusta. There was a tear or 10 shed when he completed his amazing comeback by winning the Masters in 2019.

I take my fandom seriously. I'm a Michael Jordan fan and have been a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan. But if you gave me an opportunity to meet one pro athlete of my choosing, it would be Tiger.