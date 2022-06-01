Why you can't bet on Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen in 'The Match' in New York

Four of the NFL's best quarterbacks, including the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, are competing in a televised golf match on Wednesday. But if you live in New York, you won't be able to wager on the competition.

Brad Maione, a spokesman for the state Gaming Commission, told The Citizen that New York has not approved wagering on "The Match" "as it is inconsistent with our rules." He cited section 5329.13 of the state's sports wagering rules that identifies approved wagers "to be part of 'a league, association or organization.'"

While "The Match" features professional athletes, it isn't affiliated with any league, association or organization to abide by the state Gaming Commission's rules. To receive approval for certain bets, a sportsbook must "specify the underlying sport and sports league, association or organization upon which the proposed type of wager is based."

Other states, including neighboring New Jersey, are allowing bets on "The Match."

Allen is teaming with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to take on the duo of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 12-hole contest, which is sponsored by Capital One, is being held at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. The signal-callers tee off at 6:30 p.m. TNT is broadcasting "The Match."

"The Match" began in 2018 when golf legends Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods squared off in a head-to-head contest. It became a team event during the pandemic. In 2020, Mickelson teamed up with Brady to take on Woods and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. Later that year, there was another installment of "The Match" featuring Mickelson and Charles Barkley against Manning and Stephen Curry.

Last year, there were two contests under "The Match" banner, with Mickelson and Brady reuniting to take on Bryson DeChambeau and Rodgers. DeChambeau returned for a separate edition of "The Match" and went head-to-head against Brooks Koepka.

