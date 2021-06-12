Wild week, wild ending: Auburn softball tops defending champ J-D for first title

Lowe, who was pitching with a broken left hand, struck out five and held the Red Rams to six hits and two walks.

The Maroons found out they'd be without their head coach Horbal on Friday. Horbal's due date was actually Tuesday, the day of Auburn's quarterfinal game against Central Square. A visit to the doctor on Friday led to the decision to miss the final game (and Friday's practice), but Horbal did have an opportunity to communicate with her players to offer some final advice.

She was offering advice during the game too, via the team's group text, and joked that her players would have a ton of notifications when they checked their phones after the game.

"I was telling them, 'Great this! Great that!' I was running through play by play, even though they couldn't see their phones," Horbal said. "They're gonna have a lot of fun looking through all of my messages."

Not only was Auburn facing one of Section III's best, they took on a team that had already beaten the Maroons twice this season. Mike Lowe, Auburn's assistant coach that filled in in Horbal's stead, said the Maroons' last meeting with J-D — a 5-2 loss in Auburn — gave the team confidence that the third time would be the charm.