Wild week, wild ending: Auburn softball tops defending champ J-D for first title

A wild week for Auburn softball had a happy ending.
Without their head coach, and only days after their opening sectional game spanned multiple days due to a thunderstorm, the Maroons took down Jamesville-DeWitt Saturday 7-6 to capture the Section III Class A championship.
The section title is the first in program history.
Auburn coach Kelley Horbal was not present at the game, as she was a the hospital expecting her second child, a daughter named Allie. Horbal was able to watch a live stream of the game from her hospital room, and connected with the team via phone after after the Maroons clinched the win.
Horbal said she was expecting Allie to arrive sometime Saturday evening.
"We were on the moon here, (boyfriend Dave Shellhammer) and I," Horbal said in a phone interview Saturday. "It was just an unbelievable feeling and I was so happy for them. We know what J-D is capable of, so it was definitely nerve-wracking when they got to six runs (in the final inning), but the girls did a heck of a job making a play at the end of the game."
The Maroons gave Horbal plenty to cheer about in the first six innings. Auburn jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Elise Clifford's RBI double. Clifford added two more doubles in the third and fourth innings that knocked in three more runs.
By the end of the fourth inning, Auburn had cruised to a 7-1 lead, as pitcher Madison Lowe held the Red Rams in check.
The four-time defending section champs did not go down without a fight, however. J-D scratched across three runs in the fifth, bringing the score to 7-4.
Needing only three outs to clinch the title, Auburn's defense had an adventurous seventh inning. One ball fell into the outfield, while another pop up dropped in front of Lowe, whose ability to make the play was blocked by the sun. Suddenly, the Maroons' six-run lead had shrunk to one, and J-D had the tying run at second with baserunner Miriam Zoghby and two outs left.
The defense then made amends. Emily Bulone hit a ground ball to shortstop Emma Merkley. Merkley tossed the ball to the first baseman Clifford to nab Bulone, while Zoghby tried to advance to third. With a heads-up play, Clifford sent a throw to third baseman Morgan Cook, who tagged out Zoghby to end the game in stunning fashion.
Clifford, who totaled four RBIs in addition to a run, was the highlight in a lineup which all nine batters reached base at least once. Like Clifford, Kaitlyn Catalone finished 3-for-4, but with one double and one run. Doray DiLallo had two hits (including a double), two runs and a walk. Morgan Cook had a hit with two runs.
Sydney Marinelli (triple, run), Emma Bellnier (RBI), Abigail Carr, and JoLin Evans all added one hit, while Emma Merkley chipped in with a walk.
Lowe, who was pitching with a broken left hand, struck out five and held the Red Rams to six hits and two walks.
The Maroons found out they'd be without their head coach Horbal on Friday. Horbal's due date was actually Tuesday, the day of Auburn's quarterfinal game against Central Square. A visit to the doctor on Friday led to the decision to miss the final game (and Friday's practice), but Horbal did have an opportunity to communicate with her players to offer some final advice.
She was offering advice during the game too, via the team's group text, and joked that her players would have a ton of notifications when they checked their phones after the game.
"I was telling them, 'Great this! Great that!' I was running through play by play, even though they couldn't see their phones," Horbal said. "They're gonna have a lot of fun looking through all of my messages."
Not only was Auburn facing one of Section III's best, they took on a team that had already beaten the Maroons twice this season. Mike Lowe, Auburn's assistant coach that filled in in Horbal's stead, said the Maroons' last meeting with J-D — a 5-2 loss in Auburn — gave the team confidence that the third time would be the charm.
"We were down 3-0 in the first inning in that game and we changed our strategy a little bit. All they had after that was two unearned runs," Lowe said. "We left 10 runners on base, so we were right there and we knew it. We knew we could play with them, with a couple fine adjustments."
Finishing the season with three games in five days, all of which came down to the final inning, was no easy task either. Auburn's quarterfinal game, that started Tuesday but was delayed until Wednesday, was settled in extra innings. On Thursday in the semifinals against Chittenango, a 2-2 tie was broken by Clifford's three-run homer in the seventh.
"No doubt the resolve of this group ... it would be hard to play three games in a row, ever again, like we did this week," Lowe said. "All three games came down to the last inning. They stayed the course, and it's just an impressive group to win three games like that."
A wild academic year, a wild season, a wild week and a wild game for the 2021 Class A section champions. Horbal called it "a whirlwind of emotions" just to reach the season's final game.
To actually win it, took "tremendous growth."
"They didn't get to have a season last year. I didn't know what type of team I had, to be honest," Horbal said. "I had three girls who were full-time returners, and the rest I hadn't seen enough. It was so exciting to watch them from the moment we made our team, to midseason, to how far they had some from start to finish.
"A weird year, a different year, but clearly this year was our year, and it was so exciting."
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.